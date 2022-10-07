POTEAU — Upon getting here Friday night, Hilldale learned that Dax Collins, Poteau’s leading rusher with just over 600 yards, would not play due to a shoulder separation.
Meanwhile, the Class 4A No. 3 Pirates became acquainted with No. 9 Hilldale’s backup quarterback, Mason Pickering, with Caynen David suffering an ankle injury last week and being on crutches when he stepped off the bus here.
Pickering had some brief moments, but Poteau proved its wing-T works no matter who you insert, at least long enough to do what’s necessary, winning 30-7 in a battle of District 4A-4 unbeatens.
After Hilldale deferred on the opening toss, Kix Fenton capped three straight Poteau drives with touchdown runs of 10, 12 and 1 yard, and dug the Hornets’ freshman quarterback a deep hole early.
Defensively, the Pirates (5-1, 3-0) loaded the box eyeing Hornets running back Eric Virgil, who had just 20 yards at the half and finished with 54 yards, leaving Pickering to try and figure it out himself. He had a 42-yard carry on a second-and-8 that got Hilldale (4-2, 2-1) into Poteau territory at its 36. On a fourth-and-7 at the 32, he threw to Logan Harper, who got behind his receiver at the pylon and made the catch for a Hornet touchdown, making it 21-7.
After stumbling badly out of the gate, Hilldale’s defense found its footing, pitching a shutout for 2 1/2 quarters.
After a flag on a fourth-and-goal at the 1 pushed the Pirates back, the Hornets were flagged for being offsides. From the 3, Fenton was tackled from behind by Wyatt Branscum at the 1, turning the ball over on downs.
“I think I turned some people up after that,” said Branscum, certainly in tune with the momentum it seemed to give in the moment.
But Pickering, following an incomplete pass, was swarmed in the end zone, appeared to hesitate on his reaction and consequently was tackled for a safety.
Poteau quarterback Sam Tecla was 2-of-3, with his second completion an 8-yard pass to Kord Fenton with 7:19 to go in the game. Overall, Poteau had 57 rushes for 293 yards, 151 of that coming on the first three scores. Jackson Sommers didn’t score, but led the Pirates in rushing with 117 yards on 20 carries.
“We made some adjustments in our alignment and came out playing,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “You hold Poteau to one touchdown in (almost) three quarters, it’s good, but you’ve also got to get something going offensively.”
Asked about his quarterback: “We’ll look at film and evaluate a little more. Bottom line is we’ve got to put points on the board.”
Pickering, who finished with 66 yards rushing on nine carries and was 7-of-16 for 80 yards including the TD pass in the first half, and an interception on Hilldale’s final offensive play of the game, had to go both ways, playing the linebacker spot he’s been a regular at as well. Blevins said David’s status will be a day-to-day thing as the Hornets look ahead to a Thursday game at Sallisaw, so it’s likely he’ll continue double duty.
“We get in a football game and I’ve got adrenaline pumping like you wouldn’t believe, so it’s hard to feel much of anything,” Pickering said. “Playing on both sides is tough but it’s a task I can handle.”
