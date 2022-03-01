VERDIGRIS – There was not a lot to be said after Hilldale’s Class 4A Area II Regional final with Stilwell. The game pretty much spoke for itself.
Stilwell used a couple of big runs, the second of which Hilldale had no answer for, as the eighth-ranked Indians defeated Hilldale, 76-49, at the Verdigris Activity Center.
The loss means the Hornets (17-7) will move into the consolation bracket where they will take on Pryor at Sapulpa High School at 8 p.m. Thursday. Pryor was a 64-56 winner over Webster. Stilwell (24-1) will play Holland Hall Friday night.
“They have a great team and a great coach,” said Hilldale head coach Scott Hensley. “I’m not sure there’s much more to say. We gave ourselves a chance at the end of the first half, but they got on us to start the second half and we didn’t respond.”
Stilwell opened the game by hitting its first four shots and took a 10-0 lead after back to back three-pointers. But the Hornets settled down defensively and finally got some shots to fall. A pair of baskets by Ty O’Neal cut the lead to 12-6 late in the first period.
Stilwell outscored Hilldale 12-5 to start the second period and led by as many as 14 at one point. But three buckets by Brayson Lawson and a three-pointer by O’Neal cut the lead to 31-22 going into halftime.
However, any momentum that the Hornets had quickly vanished early in the second half. Stilwell opened the third period with a 16-4 run to take a 47-26 lead with 3:06 left in the third. The Indians connected on four of their first five field goals during the run and finished it by hitting seven straight free throws.
The Indians continued to build on their lead taking a 55-34 advantage into the final period. Cole Leach hit a free throw to complete a three-point play to cut the lead to 55-37, but that was as close as the Hornets would get as Stilwell led by as many as 29 late.
O’Neal led the Hornets with 14 points. Rylan Nail finished with 10 – all coming in the second half. Stilwell had three players in double figures led by Kyler Fourkiller with 16 and Tyrus Teehee with 15.
