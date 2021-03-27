For the second time since Hilldale started a soccer program, the Hornet guys claimed the championship of their own tournament with a 3-0 win over Class 5A Tulsa Rogers Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
Senior Charlie Divelbiss broke a scoreless tie with two second-half goals to power the Hornets. It kept Hilldale’s record perfect at 7-0 and also marks the seventh shutout of the season as the Hornets have outscored opponents 28-0 thus far.
“We’re really disciplined and maybe that’s the biggest thing for us this year,” said coach Conner Schwab. “It’s not that we haven’t had some threatening plays against us. We’ve just done a good job of following up and getting balls out of the box. We play as a unit. We’re up as a unit and back as a unit and it’s working well for us so far.”
The Ropers (4-1) showed their skills early on controlling the ball until the Hornets started marking tighter, cutting off passing lanes, and matching the Ropers’ physical playing style. The Hornets had some close calls in the first half but the Roper goal keeper did a nice job of deflecting or smothering three solid opportunities.
Divelbiss got his first goal seven minutes into the second half as the Hornets worked the ball inside the 35-yard line. He nailed a shot from 23 yards out into the lower right corner.
Five minutes later, the Ropers were called for a takedown in the penalty box and Corbet Weaver converted the penalty kick to make it 2-0. At the 18-minute mark Divelbiss corralled another loose ball 20-yards out and hit a dart into the back of the net for the final count.
Defensively, Kael Sargent made the most dramatic save of the night as he executed a perfect slide tackle to knock the ball away from a charging Roper near the goal mouth. Junior Colton Morgan had a fine game in goal for the Hornets registering five saves on the night.
Girls
In the championship game, the Lady Tigers of Fort Gibson played hard but fell to Class 6A’s Sand Springs Lady Sandites 1-0 in a shootout. Fort Gibson probably had the better of the scoring chances during regulation. Early in the game Albany Adair on a corner kick found Sydney Taylor who hit an excellent header that the Sand Springs keeper made a diving grab on to prevent the goal.
In the second half Grace Parker just missed on header that was barely wide.
In the shootout, both teams saw goalkeeper saves on their first two shots. In the third round, the Lady Sandites converted while Ella Cook’s shot went off the right post for Fort Gibson (4-2) giving Sand Springs the edge.
Both teams converted on the fourth round with Addie Shaw hitting it home for the Lady Tigers. But Sand Springs (6-1) converted on their fifth round, giving them the game.
Despite the loss Fort Gibson coach Billy Whitehead was pleased as his girls won two games out of three in the tournament and showed marked improvement from Tuesday’s loss to Oologah.
“When your keeper makes saves in a shootout, you’ve just got to go out and put your shots in the back of the net,” Whitehead said.
“But hats off to their keeper — she did a real nice job. I felt like we controlled possession most of the night, but finishing and getting the ball in the goal has been an issue for us all season long so far. The effort was a lot better tonight and I’m proud of the girls.”
In the girls game for third place, the Hilldale Lady Hornets (5-2) bounced back from their disappointing shoot-out loss Thursday night to capture a 2-1 shootout win over Cascia Hall.
Hagan Baccus scored Hilldale’s goal in regulation and also converted in the shoot-out along with Bella McWilliams and Christian Carey. Hornet goal keeper Addie Reynolds had a pair of saves and saved the final Cascia Hall shoot-out attempt to seal the win.
Hilldale and Fort Gibson return action Tuesday with the Hornets playing at Verdigris while the Tigers will host Catoosa and then both teams start district play later next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.