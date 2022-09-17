CLAREMORE — After two relatively weak opponents to start the year, Hilldale ran into one Friday that could punch back.
When Claremore wasn’t exerting punches, Hilldale was tripping over itself.
The combination led to a 27-10 loss for the Hornets Friday night.
Micah Teel ran for two of the Zebras’ touchdowns, both being 2-yard scampers, the first putting his team on top for the first time.
Hilldale had the early lead, but on a broken coverage issue after having taking a time out just prior to the play resulted in a wide-open Gage Deckard on what would be a 61-yard score, and a tie game at 7 late in the opening quarter, as Deckard hauled it in well behind coverage at the 20.
A roughing the passer penalty didn’t matter, being pushed to the kickoff, but Hilldale (2-1) would never see a lead again.
Claremore (2-1) iced the game with a 14-play, 54-yard crunch-and-munch march after a turnover on downs for the Hornets. On a fourth-and-2 at the Hilldale 10, the Hornets jumped offsides, resulting in a first-and-goal and a 1-yard run by Xander Brito to finish the scoring.
In all, Hilldale was flagged 16 times for 106 yards, 12 on procedure calls on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Eight flags were thrown against the Hornets in the first quarter alone for 53 yards.
“Some of those were just killers. We have got to clean those up,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said.
The Hornets had a threat snuffed late in the first quarter on an touchy offensive pass interference call on Alonso Perez when with Hilldale at its own 15. He hauled in the catch from quarterback Caynen David at the 40 and galloped 20 additional yards. Hilldale would be forced to punt. Blevins didn’t comment, though his expression showed disagreement with that call.
Yet things looked good early.
The Hornets struck first on its second possession, driving 57 yards in nine plays despite four procedure calls. Eric Virgil went over from 4 yards out. Virgil would pass the 100-yard mark with about 6 minutes to play and would finish with 105 on 22 carries.
At the end of the half, Cash Schiller’s 23-yard field goal came as time expired, making it 14-10.
“I thought we came out all right but got tired. We have to get in better shape,” Blevins said. “They hit us in the mouth, they were the more physical team. They contained Eric pretty good and when we needed a play, again, the penalties happened. They came out focused and ready to play with a big-time atmosphere in this place. We weren’t ready to play.”
Hilldale begins District 4A-4 play with a homecoming encounter next week against Stilwell.
CLAREMORE 27, HILLDALE 10
Hilldale7300—10
Claremore7767— 27
Scoring summary
First quarter
Hill— Virgil 2 run (Cash Schiller kick), 3:35.
Clar — Gage Dickered 61 pass from Braxton Etheridge (Tate Hepler kick), 2:07.
Second quarter
Clar— Micah Teel 2 run (Hepler kick), 6:20.
Hill: Schiller FG 23 (:00).
Third quarter
Clar — Teel 2 run (kick failed), 5:30.
Fourth quarter
Clar — Xander Brito 1 run (Hepler kick), 8:57.
TEAM STATS
HillDavid
First Downs1320
Rushes-Yards31-12844-100
Passing Yards125155
Passes C-A-I10-20-012-18-0
Punts-Avg.5-31.5 4-31.5
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards16-1064-30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Hilldale, Virgil, 22-105 (TD). Claremore, Brito 20-83 (TD).
Passing: Hilldale, Caynen David 10-20-125. Claremore, Etheridge 12-18-155.
Receiving: Hilldale, Logan Harper 1-38, Alonso Perez and Jace Walker 2-20.Claremore, Deckard 3-71 (TD).
