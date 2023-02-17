By Mike Kays
Talk to him about his 36 seasons as a head coach and Gary Hendrix will tell you about a lot of good players and a lot of good teams averaging 19 wins a year.
Most of those were in his long tenure at Fort Gibson, but the Hilldale team that gave him his 700th career win Friday with a 60-35 Class 4A districts win over Skiatook is starting to find some more of those good players, and maybe enough synergy to make a dent in the postseason.
Cole Leach had 16 points, trumping Jax Kerr as the leading scorer on the night, and Ty Wilson, Mason Forhan and Eric Virgil all came within a basket of double figures with nine, eight and eight points as the Hornets did what they were supposed to, dominating a team that fell to 3-21.
Kerr had 13 points.
All of those but Virgil are sophomores.
After Skiatook freshman Cody Daring nailed a 3 with 4:04 left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead, Hilldale finished the quarter on a 10-0 run. Leach had half of those.
Up 40-30 in the third, the Hornets closed with six unanswered. Forhan fed Leach inside who pump-faked before connecting on what would be a three-point play to end the quarter. Hilldale would stretch the run to 20-3 over the fourth before Jace White got two on a jumper to end the scoring.
“It gave us a push when we went to manning them. It gave us some steal opportunities we took advantage of getting our offense down the court which let me, Eric and Kyle do some scoring,” Leach said.
Hendrix gave a nod to Leach.
“Cole is playing really well under the basket, really strong, and Ty Wilson is another guy who has come on and given us another threat to score the last couple games,” the coach said.
Hilldale (10-13), which has shown itself to be highly competitive at times but lacking consistency, will need to keep things on an uptick going to the regionals next week. A 7:30 semifinal matchup against the winner between Harding Charter-Oklahoma City Douglass at Douglass looms and will dictate where the Hornets are at when they return on Friday to finish the regional at Checotah.
“Douglass is really good,” Hendrix said. “Right now, I’m just happy with winning district. We’ll take our chances up there with whoever.”
Girls:
Hilldale 37, Skiatook 34
As Lady Hornet point guard Ashtyn Warford noted, it “got a little crazy at the end — too close.”
Truth was, it had crazy written all over the script.
The two teams escaped a first half that totaled 21 turnovers, 11 by Skiatook, and had Hilldale up 17-12. The Lady Hornets pushed it out to 10 to start the third but the Lady Bulldogs came back behind the 3-point shooting of Allie Franklin. Her fifth of the game, and third of the quarter, gave Skiatook its first lead of the game at 29-28 with :30 left in the quarter.
Darian Diles finished the quarter connecting down low to retake the lead at 30-29 going to the fourth, which was odd in itself.
Hilldale had just two shots in the quarter and turned the ball over four times. Diles scored the lone basket on a putback to make it 33-31 Lady Hornets with 2:30 to play. Skiatook was 1-of-12 in the period until a shot at the buzzer, but that was after Hilldale had forged a six-point advantage, most of that coming from Warford at the line, going 4-of-6, two of those with 25.1 left as Franklin drew her fifth foul.
Franklin finished as the game’s top scorer with 15.
Diles finished with 12 and Warford 11.
Hilldale moved to 11-12 and into a 6 p.m. regional semifinal against Harding Charter or Douglass Douglass High School. Skiatook fell to 7-17 and faces a consolation road back.
“We can’t go long stretches without scoring,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “We’re young and it wears on our psyche when we’re busting it on the defensive end and getting a few stops but not being able to capitalize at the other end.
“I thought we came out in the second half and had a little run but they cut it because we gave 3-point shooters open looks. When we scouted them they didn’t seem to be real strong from beyond the arc but when you give people open looks, anybody is capable of getting hot.”
