Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie and Hilldale’s team are at the top of the leaderboards after a rainy, muddy opening round of the Class 4A state girls golf championship on Thursday, being played at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
Ailshie’s 80 gave her a three-shot advantage over Ada’s Beans Factor. Ada and Wagoner are tied at 371. Hilldale at 354 is 17 shots in front and out to defend their championship from last season.
The tournament start was delayed a day due to weather damage with multiple trees or sections of trees down and needing removed. The first 18 was played in steady rain.
“It was muddy, wet, cold, hot, we had everything but snow,” said Hilldale coach Oren Sikes. “The conditions tomorrow will be about the same in the morning as they were when we left, but as the day goes on it should get better. How much better, I’m not too optimistic. I think it’ll really be another day of just trying to hang on and make do with it. Some who played today didn’t play so great.”
His group was consistent, and almost stroke for stroke level.Addy Asmus shot 87, Karlie Kirkhart 88, Victoria Wiedel 89 and Adde Glass 90 for the Lady Hornets.
Ailshie agreed the day was a grind. But she got a huge break after going right off the fairway into a hazard. After a penalty, she hit through some trees and landed pin high, about 35 yards right of the green. She chipped from there to within two feet of the hole and sank her bogey putt.
Which on a day like Thursday, was par enough for the course.
“The fairways didn’t change but the greens definitely soaked in the water and it was harder to adapt to those toward the end,” she said. “It’ll dry out but still be tough.”
Rylie Spaulding’s 88 and Mechelle Vermillion’s 89 led Wagoner.
Hilldale was second to Ada at one regional last week, played at Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Seminole. Wagoner repeated as regional champs in another at Pryor Creek. Ailshie was second individually to Vermillion there.
The 36-hole event ends Friday.
