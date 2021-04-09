Wagoner swept the team titles Friday at the Hilldale Track Meet.
The Bulldogs garnered 111 points to Checotah’s 103. The Lady Bulldogs had 114 points with Sallisaw a distant second with 67 points.
Wagoner Jordan Rollins and Anthony Fulton were 1-2 in the 110 meter hurdles (16,07 seconds, 16.12). Fulton gave Wagoner a win in the 300 hurdles 943.07) with Zach Hardy of Fort Gibson second in 44.31.
Also for the Bulldogs, John Vunetich was second in the 3,200 (10:52.64) and 1,600 (4:57.21), where he finished behind Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss (4:44.10), who was also a winner in the 800 (2:04.97).
Wagoner won the 1,600 relay in 3:36.87 with Jacob Scroggins, Anthony Rupp, Marquez Barnett and Witt Edwards. Neither Checotah or Hilldale, who were on Wagoner’s heels in two other relays, had a group in that event, and that hurt the Wildcats’ team hopes in the final event of the day.
Dontierre Fisher, Conner Jenkins, Rylee Campbell and Malachi Harris helped Checotah win the 400 relay in 44.07, with Hilldale and Wagoner second and third (45.01, 45.15), The same four Wildcats and same three schools were 1-2-3 in the 800 relay, with the Wildcats winning in 1:31.96, Wagoner posting a 1:33.39 and Hilldale, 1:37.01.
Also for the Wildcats, Fisher won the 100 in 11.44, with Dylan Walker of Hilldale third in 11.63. Harris and Jenkins were 1-2 for Checotah in the 400 (53.69, 53.8) and Andrew Blankenship of Hilldale third in 53.97. Harris also took the 200 in 22.66. Jenkins also cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump. Omarion Warrior was third in the shot put (44-11).
Walker gave the meet hosts a title in the long jump (20-9), and Evan Keefe added to that in the shot put (45-11) and was second in the discus (126-8 1/2).
On the girls side, Wagoner won the 400 relay in 51.94, the 800 relay in 1:48.45 and the 1,600 relay in 3:36.87. Cambri Pawpa and Jacie Edwards ran all three. Brooklyn Austin and Trinity Kelly also ran the 400, Austin and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer ran the 800 and Marlee Medlin and Liz Cantrell were part of the 1,600.
Wagoner’s Torri Tottress and Checotah’s Sky Sanders were 1-2 in the shot put, 31-8 and 28-8. Pawpa was second in the 400 (1:05,.70). Edwards was third in the 200 (27.33).
Sydney Terry of Fort Gibson won her fifth consecutive 100 hurdles event, finishing in 16.78. Kara Bruce of Wagoner was second in 18.07.
Most of the participants at Hilldale will be at Checotah next Friday. Conference meets, regionals and state follow in order after that.
