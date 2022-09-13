FORT GIBSON — Two of District 4A-6’s best pitchers squared off here Tuesday.
Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis had the better day.
Ellis struck out seven and allowed a leadoff hit in the third to Peyton Russell, outdueling Kaiah Austin, who finished with five shutout innings after a three-run second moved the score to its ultimate 4-0 outcome.
Austin allowed seven hits over the first two innings and six afterward. She didn’t strike out a batter, but kept the Lady Hornets off balance after the shaky start.
“Verdigris has a couple of good pitchers, Stilwell has one, and I think of all of them, (Austin) is as good if not better than the others,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said. “It was good for us early to get on them like we did. We quit having good at-bats after that. Some of that was our fault but the other part is she pitched really well after the first two innings.”
Ellis had one hiccup, and the Murray State commit knew what happened.
“Just didn’t spin it enough,” she said.
She feels she’s falling deeper into the zone with each outing, acclimating herself to a young squad that is jelling behind her.
“I feel them behind me,” she said. “Picking up on each other’s moves, how we’re feeling each day and just coming together as a team.”
Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon took note of her spin. He saw her three-hit his Lady Tigers in a 12-1 game in August.
“She’s got good spin,” he said. “It’s hard looking at her and with all the Cadillacs Darren has had parked in his garage, I mean, to compare, I just think you could make a pretty nice Mount Rushmore of Hilldale pitchers he’s had, and he had three daughters who would be very much a part of it.”
Kensley Allen’s sacrifice fly in the first plated Lilly Beverage, who reached on a one-out single, then in winning its eighth consecutive game, Hilldale (13-1, 8-0) got three in the third on RBI singles by Bailey McClain, Layne Sloan and an RBI double by Beverage.
Beverage, Sloan, McClain, Lexi Cramp and Sydney Sapulpa all had two-hit games.
“They put a barrel on some and ours weren’t connecting,” Obregon said. “We played better than we did at their place. We’re starting to get healthy. Peyton didn’t get to play the first time we saw them and we have Miley (Wafford) back in the outfield again.”
His team is 12-11, 3-5 and holding to fourth in the district.
