Hilldale scored on pass plays of 46 and 58 yards, respectively, and a 97-yard kickoff return to cruise past Tulsa Hale 48-6 Friday in Tulsa.
The Hornets got the scoring started with their first possession of the game. After the Rangers’ punter fumbled the snap on their first possession, Hilldale set up shop on the Hale 19-yard line.
Gage Rowland ran for four yards, Blake Johnson caught a pass from Dawson Fields for seven yards and Fields finished the short drive with a keeper off the left side for the touchdown. With the point-after good, Hilldale (2-0) led 7-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
Cash Schiller made the score 10-0 with a 50-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining in the opening stanza. Hilldale then went on a scoring barrage, outscoring the Rangers 31-6 over the next 14:19, starting with the first play of the second quarter.
“We started out pretty good,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “We had a fumble when they were about to score and then our defense got a touchdown. Our kids played hard so that helps.”
With Hale pinned back at its 1-yard line, Parker Ireland recovered a fumble in the end zone and the extra point made the score 17-0 in favor of the Hornets.
After Hale’s Aaryan Duke connected with Deon Franklin for 21 yards to make the score 17-6, Hilldale went 60 yards in four plays, the final 46 coming on a pass from Fields to Brady Scott, who took the ball away from the defender, making the score 24-6 after the extra point with 7:06 remaining until halftime.
Shiller made a 31-yard field goal with 1:32 remaining to give the Hornets a 27-6 advantage at intermission.
Hilldale kept the momentum to start the second half as Scott ran the kickoff back 97 yards giving the Hornets a 34-6 lead after the extra point.
Scott continued to shine on Hilldale’s next possession. After a flare out from Fields was called back because of a penalty, Scott took a flare pass from Fields on a carbon copy of the previous play and raced down the sidelines 58 yards to give Hilldale a 41-6 lead.
“Bad thing is he had one other touchdown called back and a punt return called back,” Blevins said.
Alex Worthen closed out the scoring with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard burst up the middle.
Hilldale returns home next week to host Claremore, a 62-41 winner over Oologah Friday, looking to avenge a 27-10 loss to the Zebras in week three of last season.
“We know Claremore, they beat us last year,” Blevins said. “They return a lot of their starters. This will be our first big true test.”
