Lady Hornets run-rule Stilwell 10-0
Hilldale ran into a couple of pitching machines over the weekend and didn’t fare too well.
On Monday the Lady Hornets ran into one of the better arms from District 4A-6 in Stilwell’s Adrian Gaches The result was decidedly different, as they run-ruled the Lady Indians 10-0 in five innings.
Over the weekend in the Durant Tournament, Lone Grove’s Emma Wilson racked up 14 strikeouts with just four hits allowed in a 4-2 win, Caddo’s Timber Hensley one-hit Hilldale in its worst loss of the year, 13-0, and Blanchard’s Jadyn Hefley tossed a no-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Lady Hornets, who were 2-3 in the tournament.
On Monday, Gaches didn’t have much help behind her. Five errors led to eight unearned runs and she was done after 2 2/3 innings.
“We capitalized on their mistakes but even on those plays we hit the ball hard, so it was good to come back and actually swing the bats,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said. “Bottom line is we just didn’t play well except in two games and one of those we didn’t we still had a shot in. You don’t see that pitching day in day out. You just go and learn from it.”
Layne Sloan did.
Sloan had two of Hilldale’s four hits against Wilson. She struggled the rest of the tourney and said she took five trips to the cage prior to Monday’s outing.
“I’m used to quicker pitchers in travel ball and (Gaches) wasn’t as quick as what we faced this weekend so I had to wait on the ball and just not drop my hands because if I did (Riddle) would yell at me,” Sloan said, breaking into a giggle.
Meanwhile, the best so far in 4A-6 continued her way of doing things. Brooklyn Ellis held Stilwell to three hits, striking out nine.
And she had a far different level of support behind her. Like in the fourth, when after Taya Ross got the second hit off her, catcher Rylin Clark threw her out attempting to take second as shortstop Landrie Sloan made the tag.
It’s why Hilldale has cleared the table of all but one contender now.
With the loss, Stilwell (17-4, 7-3) drops to three games back of Hilldale (16-4, 9-0) and with two losses to the Lady Hornets is out of contention for the title. Hilldale has a makeup game with Locust Grove at home on Wednesday, has Westville on Monday and finishes at once-beaten Verdigris on Tuesday, hoping to sweep the final duck on the pond.
Ellis finished with two hits and Sydney Sapulpa drove in a pair.
