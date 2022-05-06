Placing two in the top 10 and playing consistently top to bottom. Hilldale did it again. And a Fort Gibson sophomore found her way to the summit to make some history of her own.
The Lady Hornets overcame a one-day delay in the start of the tournament, then a charge from Ada, which beat them in regionals, and Wagoner to lay claim to their third Class 4A golf championship since 2019, which prompts a quick reminder from Hilldale coach Oren Sikes.
“We would have won it in 2020 too,” he duly notes regarding the COVID year, where the event was cancelled and he had a team that had won by over 100 strokes the previous year.
Hilldale shot a 358, actually four shots worse than Thursday’s round played in miserable rainy conditions on a sopped Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing. The 712 beat Ada’s 728. Ada improved by 14 shots overall on Friday to 357.
Wagoner, another regional champ last week, shot 740 for third, making up two shots from their first-day 371.
“Obviously coming up short in regionals we knew it would be tough,” Sikes said. “Ada’s the youngest team out here but they got us a week ago and Wagoner’s sitting there with five seniors who won regional this year and beat us a year ago at regionals.”
For Hilldale, Addy Asmus shot 83, four shots better than her opening round on Thursday in miserable conditions, for a 170 total. Improved chipping was the difference for her, she said.
“I normally hit a wedge and i don’t know how to like, bump and run it,” she said. “So if I chunked it it wouldn’t’ go anywhere. It was a lot drier and that helped.
Karlie Kirkhart also made a four-shot improvement with an 84 and 172.
“Most of my approach shots were a lot better. Just the difference in the conditions today,” Kirkhart said.
It gave her a share of two state titles as the last of the three Kirkhart sisters to win one. Katie won three and Kenzie won one, and both of them won individual titles.
Adde Glass (94, 184) and Victoria Wiedel (97, 86) were the other qualifying team scores. Shaliegh Eldridge made a bid to crack that, with an 11-shot improvement to 98, giving her a 207 total for the tournament.
Hilldale was minus two golfers from last year’s squad, including all-stater Aubree Morton. Ada had a freshman and four sophomores. Wagoner had five seniors.
And yet, Hilldale had to overcome both following regional stumbles in successive years.
“We’ve just learned to keep at it,” Asmus said. “We got discouraged at this regional but we worked so hard the next week to do better.”
Top Tiger
Layne Ailshie gave Fort Gibson an individual title — the first ever for a Fort Gibson golfer, male or female. She was runner-up to Kingfisher senior Maddi Kamas a year ago.
The sophomore held off Ada freshman Beans Factor as top individual. Ailshie shot 73 for a 153 total and a two-shot victory over Factor. Mechelle Vermillion of Wagoner was fifth, Asmus was sixth, Rylie Spaulding eighth, followed by Kirkhart.
Ailshie’s putting game improved with drier conditions. She scored four birdies and almost aced the par-3 13th, using a 9-iron over some trees and was within a foot of the hole.
“That was a pretty good one,” she said. “It was harder yesterday because of club selection. I mean, it’s not easy to make that choice with the wind and the wet and the fact nothing is going to roll. It changes everything.”
Vermillion improved nine shots to an 80 and a 169 total. Spaulding shot 84, putting her three shots back of her teammate.
Fort Gibson’s next best score came from Katelyn Rigsby, a 101 and 198 score for the event. The Lady Tigers carded a team total of 776 for sixth.
