Hilldale’s girls head into their makeup contest Tuesday with arch-rival Fort Gibson with two wins in their last four games against ranked foes.
Skye Beene and Madi Folsom had 11 points each and Celeste Wood 10 as Hilldale beat 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian 42-35 Saturday. Folsom had two baskets in a balanced fourth-quarter surge as Hilldale (3-2) outscored LC 13-5 to erase a 30-29 deficit. The Hornets notched a win over 4A No. 8 Ada in the Ada tournament a week ago.
Hilldale hosts Fort Gibson at 6:30 p.m. The boys won’t play, having played their contest in December while Fort Gibson had COVID-19 issues. But the boys (1-2) got their first win on Saturday, beat Lincoln Christian 72-43, turning a 26-20 deficit after one into a 42-35 halftime lead and stretching it to 62-44 after three.
Brayson Lawson had 19 points, Evan Smith 16, Ty O’Neal 15, and Trey Gaither 10.
The boys will be joined by the girls in the Fort Gibson Festival on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.