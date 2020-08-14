The next phase in COVID-era football practice, from Summer Pride to first week of fall camp, is without issues at Hilldale.
Like others, there have been additional adjustments.
“Coaches are wearing masks outside, we’ve added that,” Hornets coach David Blevins said Friday. “Nobody’s sick, still doing temperatures, wearing masks inside the building and everyone has their own water.”
Not bottles, but cups, all served up by team managers.
“Normally you’d have girls at every station with water bottles in crates. Now we have three different water stations with cups. The girls will wear gloves and fill the cups while keeping their masks on the whole time. They put the cups out and we have each group come, drink from the cups, then throw the cups away.”
Blevins didn’t really breath a sigh of relief when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association took no action to halt or alter fall sports plans at its regular business meeting on Wednesday.
Instead, his comfort came when the Big 12 on Tuesday night decided to stay the course with a season that had already been reduced to a conference-plus-one schedule format with the non-conference contest to be hosted by the Big 12 teams. Member schools then began implementing plans for fans at games and Oklahoma came out quickly with a 25 percent capacity per game attendance allowance.
“I think for (the OSSAA), once they saw the Big 12 willing to go through it, it was like ‘now we will and hope we don’t get another outbreak,’” Blevins said. “I think the one thing that will shut us down in all sports is a getting a huge outbreak that prompt the state to close schools to nothing but virtual learning like happened last spring.”
Hilldale began school this week with a mix of virtual and in-class learning with masks.
“We don’t have to do much about putting and keeping masks on with our guys,” Blevins said. “They understand that if they don’t our chances of playing are less. My opinion may be different but we’ve had our girls playing summer ball and and there hasn’t been any rash of kids getting sick. But we’ll do what we have to do to play.”
Blevins thinks any move to the summer will be a difficult thing to put together.
“Spring would be brutal,” he said. “I’ve got four of the five basketball starters with me and I think six of the nine for baseball, and to push all that together and overlap any of it it, it will hurt us and the smaller schools because nearly all of us share kids.”
The next level of practice begins Friday as the Hornets strap the pads on, giving them a look they haven't had since November, with spring football and team camps having been shut down due to the pandemic concerns.
Football attendance at home games will require masks to be admitted, Blevins said.
"We’re asking for social distancing there hasn’t been a restriction put on capacity yet,” he said. “I think our administration is looking at the situation as it unfolds and is waiting to see what it’s like because the circumstances seem to change daily and we’re still a few weeks away from that.”
The Hornets open the season at home against Tulsa Rogers.
