Tony Peters remembers picking up an interest in golf during his time at the University of Oklahoma, where he was part of the 1974 national championship team and an All-Big Eight defensive back.
“I took one of those classes you take to help your GPA stay high,” he said, laughing.
He read golf legend Ben Hogan’s “Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf” and as he turned pro with the then-Washington Redskins, he found golf to be a way to get away from it all, a form of respite he took with him into his post-NFL career of coaching which included three years as the head coach at Muskogee High (1998-2000) then several stints in Tulsa Public Schools.
“As a coach, you put your fortune in 14-16, 17-year old kids, it’s always a gamble,” said the member of the Super Bowl XVII champions and an All-Pro while with Washington.
Peters, who hailed from Pauls Valley where the Peters name produced 11 standouts, most of whom played Division ball, will be part of the contingent here for the Oklahoma Senior Games in October along with his brothers Terry and Karl, both defensive backs themselves at Oklahoma. His sister, Regina Stewart, has been active both as an athlete and organizer.
“She talked to me about doing this a couple years ago and time didn’t allow it until now,” he said. “I’ll put in some work on it and hope I can shoot my age when I get there.”
Peters is a 5-6 handicapper who has dabbled in state amateur events as well as what’s called the MoBetta Golf Tour, a circuit aimed at providing cash prize events for amateurs organized by pro calf roper Maury Tate. Current pro John Daly is also among the partners.
The college game has undergone drastic changes since Peters’ day and especially within the last year with the advent of Name, Image and Likeness revenue available now for the players.
“On one hand, as a former player you feel like you made certain sacrifices and contributions for a school to profit that you’d like to be able to take advantage of,” he said. “My concern is there’s going to be such a discrepancy between players. Take (Spencer) Rattler. That wide receiver is the one who is catching his passes. That line is blocking for him so he can throw those passes. How they go dictates how you go.
“It all should be put into a pool. It’s a team sport. A lot goes into the success of a program, not just a few players. Yet those are the ones who stand to make the most.”
A bigger concern for the game in Peters’ mind is the open transfer rule.
“If you did it before, you sat out a year. There’s none of that now,” he said. “If it’s open, it should be for fifth-year seniors, not the whole group. You make a commitment to a school, you should live up to it, it teaches your word is your word.”
And of course, his alma mater is headed for the SEC in the early stages of another potential radical shakeup of conference affiliations. He’s not all enthused about leaving the traditions of the Big Eight and Big 12 he came up in.
“I’d like to have seen them bring in a couple more teams to the Big 12. I mean, it’s still a brand,” he said. “Bottom line, it’s more about the TV money.
“What I’d like to see OU do more of is a better screening of keeping good kids in the state. When I played, OU recruited Texas a lot and I wanted to prove we were just as good as those Texas kids. You look at kids like Josh Jacobs. Played at McLain, and Alabama got him. So they need to do a better job of screening kids in state and pursue kids that fit.”
Golf is Oct. 2. Registration is open through Monday. Bowling, another sport of the games hosted locally, is Oct. 16-17 at Green Country Lanes. Deadline for bowling is Oct. 2.
Cost for golf includes a $50 base registration that includes a T-shirt and lunch and $30 additional for green fee. Bowling is $3 per event entry (singles, doubles, mixed doubles) along with the $50 base fee.
Janet Robinson, a former board member of the games and local organizer of the Muskogee Senior Games which was held in the summer, says increased participation will keep Muskogee as an event host.
“It’s been exciting. We’re getting a lot of interest here,” she said. “The games as a whole are growing and Kathleen (Fitzgerald, executive director) is an awesome person to make things happen, and we certainly want Muskogee to play a role as a host city.”
For more information on the games and the various events, go to okseniorgames.com.
