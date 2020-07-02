Oklahoma State athletic director issued a statement late Thursday on a review of the Cowboys football program after criticism surfaced of head coach Mike Gundy in actions related to his players.
“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players. Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism," Holder said in the statement.
"After meeting with Coach Gundy, I am confident that he listened to his student-athletes. I believe he is genuine in his commitment to strengthening relationships with his players. I believe this to be a win for everyone. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact this will have on our team.”
Controversy developed last month when star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt displaying the One America News Network, seen by some as a far-right news channel, that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Several current and former Oklahoma State athletes responded to Hubbard's tweet with support
Gundy and Hubbard did a Twitter video to settle things somewhat.
