Gary Poitevent of Muskogee shot his eighth hole in one Friday at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian. He aced the 150-yard second hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Nick Romine, Mike Rice and Gil McLaughlin..
Hole in one
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Boynton man sentenced in manslaughter case
- A dramatic sixth: Wagoner adds another title on walk-off field goal
- Porter man charged with shooting, burglary now accused of rape of girl under age 14
- Wagoner’s young finals team bears similarity to a previous dog pound
- Oktaha sweeps Haskell as both schools open season
- Parading Pirates' plunder poised on "championship" door
- State law loosening requirements for teachers comes under fire
- New coach, Hornets take two
- Gore continues dominance: Pirates take down Hominy, 48-12, to play Fairview in Class A championship
- MLT brings 'White Christmas' to stage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.