Break out the champagne — well maybe Gatorade.
The Muskogee Lady Roughers finally broke the hex as they captured the first victory by either varsity program at the new Rougher Village with a 42-37 win over the Lady Trojans of Jenks Tuesday night.
“It feels great to get the win in the new place,” said Lady Rougher head coach Bryan Bunch. “Our girls played hard and trusted the process as they continue to learn how to win.”
For three quarters it looked like Muskogee (6-13) would stroll to the win as senior Bianca McVay scored six of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter as the Lady Roughers broke on top 15-6. They outscored Jenks 10-5 in the second quarter and led at the half 25-14 and still owned a comfortable 13-point lead after three quarters.
But with three minutes left in the game, Jenks went on an 8-0 run and suddenly the Muskogee lead was just four at 35-31 with 1:41 to play. A free throw cushioned the Lady Rougher lead, but Jill Twiehaus hit the first of back-to-back 3-pointers for Jenks to make it 36-34 with 49 seconds left.
McVay drained a pair of charities to up the lead back to four points and then Muskogee’s other senior stnadout, Jaykayla Swanson, knocked down three out of four free throws in the final 40 seconds to overcome Twiehaus’ second trey and Muskogee hung on for the win.
“It feels good,” Swanson said in joyous laughter. “We played well as a team and had fun. I just had to remember to breath when I was at the line for those last free throws. It was just great as a senior to remember this win.”
Swanson had 12 points on the night to join McVay in double figures. Mackenzie Forgione, who sparked the late run by Jenks with eight points, finished with 12 altogether to lead the Lady Trojans (10-8).
Boys: Jenks 74, Muskogee 67
The Roughers hit a cold spell in the final two minutes of the second quarter that allowed the Trojans to break out of a 24-all tie as they took the season series.
Muskogee was down by just four at 30-26 as time wound down in the first half but senior Dylan Golightly nailed a 3 at the buzzer to give the Trojans a seven-point cushion at the break. The Roughers were also hampered by fouls as Muskogee sparkplug Jamarian Ficklin drew his second foul early in the second quarter and had to sit the last five minutes to the chagrin of coach Lou Dawkins.
“That two-minute dry spell in the second quarter really hurt us and that last shot of the half that they made really depleted us a lot,” said Dawkins. “We were in foul trouble with Byrd (Ficklin) on the bench and it’s tough when he snatches the ball out of guy’s hands, and he’s called for a foul. I don’t know what it is but I think it’s despicable.”
The Roughers stayed within shouting distance in the third quarter until Jenks slowly started pulling away and led by 14 after three quarters and expanded it to 19 with 2:54 to play. But then Trojans coach Will Finfrock went to the reserves and Muskogee rattled off 10 unanswered points to bring the crowd back to life and suddenly it 68-59 with 1:05 left.
But Jenks quickly got the starters back on the floor to quell the Muskogee rally and cap the victory.
Ficklin led the way for the Roughers (4-15) with 23 points and Bryce Thornton added 11 while Golightly held team high-scoring honors with 21 points for the Trojans (10-8).
The Roughers will celebrate homecoming Friday night as they host Union.
