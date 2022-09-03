What a baptism.
Jamarian Ficklin had four touchdown passes, the defense had six sacks and forced two interceptions, and special teams added a touchdown as Muskogee began the Rougher Village football era with a 47-3 win over the Putnam City Pirates.
Ficklin was 16-of-25 on the night for 304 yards. Two of his touchdowns were to Kayden McGee, a 12-yarder for the first score in Rougher Village with 8:29 to play in the opening quarter. He later took a screen 63 yards to the house late in the third quarter that made it 33-0, and the Roughers were well on their way to a 2-0 start.
“I didn’t break a screen all year and I wanted to break a big one this year. I got it tonight,” McGee said. “My good boy Vernon (Pepiakitah) gave me a great block, (Ficklin) put it on the mark, I took it from there.”
Ficklin also had a 60-yarder to La’Tavion Johnson and an 18-yard toss to Ondraye Beasley, both in the first half. Beasley’s gave Muskogee a 20-0 lead at the half, and he began the second-half scoring with a 63-yard run off a reverse.
Jayden Bell ran back a punt 46 yards and with the backups in, Israel Martin scored on a 7-yard run just after Joseph Cervantes spoiled the shutout with a 37-yard field goal with 5:12 to play.
Deyonn Bowler and Jarin Riggs-Brown each had interceptions on defense. Jeremy Collins had three sacks. Pepiakitah, DeShawn Smith and Landon Casey each had one.
“We worked as a team tonight,” said Collins. “Great atmosphere, good win, we gotta keep doing it.”
Muskogee head coach Travis Hill was a happy guy, especially with a defensive unit that had been much-maligned over the three years since he returned in 2020 as the defensive coordinator, then became head coach last year. The Pirates had a minus-3 yards rushing, computing the sacks as lost rushing yards, and wound up with 106 passing yards.
“Anytime you can make a team one-dimensional you’ve got a great chance,” Hill said. “We knew we were pretty good in 7-on-7, so we knew we could defend the pass.
“Offensively we know what we can do too. Outstanding guy at quarterback, good receivers and we protected well. Forty-four (defensive end Taj McCoy) is a D-I guy and we chipped on him most of the night. Give our tackles credit. Wesley Harvey and O’Shea Stevenson did an outstanding job.”
Muskogee’s run game totaled 152 yards, but 56 of those was on the reverse toss to Beasley around the end. The next closest, Johnson, had four rushed for 30 yards.
“We’ve got to run the football better,” said Hill.
Almost 90 percent of the home side of the 7,500 capacity home was full.
The Roughers hit the road next week at Midwest City Carl Albert. They’re back at Rougher Village on Sept. 30 against Putnam City West.
MUSKOGEE 47, PUTNAM CITY 3
Putnam City 0 0 0 3–3
Muskogee 7 13 13 14—47
Scoring summary
First quarter
MHS-Kayden McGee 12 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Darrion Armstrong kick), 8:29.
Second quarter
MHS-La’Tavion Johnson 60 pass from Ficklin (kick failed) 9:57
MHS- Ondraye Beasley 18 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 1:44
Third quarter
MHS-Beasley 56 run (kick blocked), 5:47.
MHS-Kayden McGee 63 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 3:16.
Fourth quarter
MHS-Bell 46 punt return (Armstrong kick), 8:35
PC-Joseph Cervantes 37 FG, 5:12.
MHS-Israel Martin 7 run (Armstrong kick), 2:13.
TEAM STATS
PC MHS
First Downs 10 21
Rushes-Yards 29 (-)3 23-152
Passing Yards 106 321
Passes C-A-I 14-28-2 17-26-0
Punts-Avg. 6-37 3-45
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-63 13-125
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: PC, Jayden Sayarath 10-26. MHS, Beasley 3-71 (TD).
Passing: PC, Jud Keefer 13-23-90-1. MHS, Ficklin 16-25-304-0 (4 TD)
Receiving: PC, Ladaylen Jones 3-37. MHS, McGee 4-104 (2 TD), Bell 4-61.
