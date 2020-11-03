While most schools begin basketball in December, the season officially starts Thursday at one of the non-football schools with Braggs hosting Haileyville.
It’ll be an interesting year, beginning with the COVID-19 factor. The pandemic canceled the state tournaments in 2A-6A in March before wiping out the spring sports. It looms now with the winter descending and the factor of an indoor sport with crowds.
Here’s a quick look at area teams.
The girls will run later this week.
MUSKOGEE (Coach: Lynwood Wade, 2nd year. Record last year: 7-10).
Experience? The Roughers have that. Seniors Xavier Brown, James Brown and Jeraun Campbell have been regulars the last three years and are part of five starters back. The X-Man averaged 15.8 points, Campbell (6-4) 8.8 points and James 7.5. Javaunte Campbell (6-1, junior) averaged 8.5 points and had a team-high 2.4 steals. The experience, including returning junior starter Joseph Campbell, gives them a good platform by which to get better on.
HILLDALE (Coach: Scott Hensley, 10th year, 4th as boys coach. Record last year: 20-7).
Hornets coach Scott Hensley led the Hornets to a 20-win season, among the best ever at the school, and has three starters returning in 6-foot-5 Ty O’Neal, 6-2 guard Brayson Lawson and 5-9 guard Evan Smith. O’Neal will have more height down low with him in 6-5 Rylan Nail and 6-5 Logan Harper. There’s not a senior in this group, with only one among the regulars. There’s also a lot of guys still playing football.
FORT GIBSON (Coach: Todd Dickerson, 4th year as head coach).
It’s the first time without a Calavan, as 2020 All-Phoenix MVP Conner Calavan joined his brother at Central Oklahoma. 2019 Newcomer of Year Jaxon Blunt (5-11, junior, guard) was the Tigers’ second offensive threat last year. Jaiden Graves (6-1, junior, post), Seth Rowan (5-10, junior guard), Caden Dennis (6-1, senior, guard) and Max Wicks (6-0, senior, post) bring additional returning expeirence.
OKTAHA (Coach: Dirk Walden, 1st year. Record last year: 15-13).
Walden inherits four starters. Three, Ethan Frazier (6-3), Adam Johnson (6-1) and Jacob Yandell (5-10) are seniors who have been productive since their freshman seasons. Sophomore Preston Holmes (5-9) is the fourth returning starter. If the Tigers get strong defensively, they could contend for a state spot.
EUFAULA (Coach: Jeff Oliver, 3rd year. Record last year: 20-9).
Oliver, whose girls got his first state berth as a coach but was left at the doorsteps of State Fair Arena by COVID-19, may get another crack with his boys team that fell a game short a year ago. Good scoring guard play is back in Alex Parish (6-2, junior) Nick Jones (6-0, senior) and Khelil Deere (5-11, junior), averaging 14.8, 11 and 9.5 points. Jacob Fitzer is a 6-3 senior post who also started, and Luke Adcock transfers in as a 6-3 forward from Stigler. Better half-court offense and rebounding at both ends will make this group a serious state contender.
WARNER (Coach: Trae Fairchild, 4th year, 2nd as head coach. Record last year: 14-11).
The Eagles return three starters but Landon Swallow (6-2, junior guard), averaging 10.5 points per game, will need help in replacing two-year leading scorer Jack Van Daley. Rebounding numbers also return in Jace McKenzie (6-1, junior, forward) and Haiden Peters (6-0, senior, forward).
WAGONER (Coach: Zack Ange, 7th year. Record last year: 19-7).
The Bulldogs arguably should be on a state run of a couple of years now. Even in Ange’s view, last year’s group underachieved with an early knockout in the postseason. It’s time to get it done with five returning senior starters led by 6-4 Jacob Scroggins and 6-1 Cade Pawpa, both with 13-point averages last year. Sawyer Jones averaged 9 points. Chase Nanni (6-3) and Jones averaged 8 rebounds each. It’s a group eight deep. Perhaps a schedule heavy in road games will help toughen them for what should be a year of living up to expectations.
PORUM (Coach: Michael Arnold, 4th year. Record last year: 5-19).
Justice Cockrill (6-0, junior, guard) and Michael Johnson (6-1, senior, forward) will lead the push, averaging 8 points and 7.5 points last year.
WEBBERS FALLS (Coach: Jordan Garner, 2nd year. Record last year: 11-10).
Three starters return, with Jake Chambers, a 6-0 senior point guard, averaging 15 points a year ago. He’ll get help on the perimeter from Camden Chappell, a 6-2 senior shooting guard who averaged 18 points at Warner. It’s a good mix for Garner of young and old, with six either freshmen or sophomores figuring to contribute to a unit with what he described as good basketball IQ.
BRAGGS (Coach: Jeff Fry, 5th year. Record last year: 25-3).
The Wildcats enjoyed a two-year run that included a state tournament appearance with essentially the same core group. Graduation hit though, which puts more on the shoulders of 6-7 senior Jase King (15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds), who is being recruited by Oklahoma Baptist and other schools. There’s also Colten Burk, a 5-8 senior, who averaged 8.4 points.
CHECOTAH (Coach: Jason Dowdy, 9th year. Record last year: 19-6).
The Wildcats have back Daylen Warrior, a 6-1 senior forward who averaged 8 points, and another Warrior up and coming in junior guard Montana Warrior, who has some height at 6-4. Adam Oxtoby, a 5-10 senior, will run the offense at the point guard spot and keep an eye on 6-0 freshman forward Conner Collins as the group matures.
PORTER (Coach: Nate Smith, 2nd year. Record last year: 5-18).
Keep an eye on Kejuan Reynolds, a 6-4 center who averaged double figures last year at 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cade Williard (6-3, forward) averaged 13 points. Both did it as sophomores. And there’s only one senior, point guard Chris Adams. One thing’s certain, eyes will see virtually all the familiar faces that had growing pains a year ago.
HASKELL (Coach: Slade Young, 1st year. Record last year: 20-4).
It’s been a COVID-ravaged fall for Haskell and a tough year to boot. Wes Hayes passed away in the spring and Young is the second hire after the original pick, Curtis Waltman, had a change of heart. J.T. Dixon averaged 16 points and is the lone returning starter.
OKAY (Coach: Chad Clark, 17th year. Record last year: 8-19).
Clark, who has doubled as the girls coach, will have more time to focus on growing an inexperienced roster. Aaron Perkins and Draven Hill are two returning senior guards with start time. He’s coached the boys a few years less than the girls, starting with the boys in 2008.
