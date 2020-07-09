Darian Davis didn’t need a pandemic to put a pothole in his offseason road.
The Muskogee senior linebacker was nursing a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder from wrestling in December, well before the first COVID-19 case began shutting down anything.
“You can’t do surgery on it because of corona (due to hospital policies impacted over time by the virus), so I’ve been doing physical therapy, and I’ll wear additional padding and a brace,” he said. “It hasn’t limited me that much. I just need to be careful on hitting.”
The Roughers put on the pads this week in what was supposed to be a time for team camp, but both Sallisaw and Catoosa had to cancel participation due to their own guidelines and concerns with the numbers testing positive in Oklahoma increasing. That left Muskogee to itself.
Davis won’t have to worry about contact again until next month when preseason work begins.
There wasn’t any spring football either, as all activities were halted when school closed in March and then went to distance learning in April without athletics of any kind. Davis said he got into a gym as soon as he could prior to the start of summer pride and lifted.
“Just not doing any overhead stuff,” he said.
His 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame is 10 pounds heavier than a 2019 year in which he led the team in tackles all but the last few weeks, finishing second to fellow returning linebacker Caleb Webb. Davis moved to the linebacker spot known as the will, or weakside spot, as a junior after playing free safety as a sophomore.
“They’re both excellent, instinctive players but Darien has maybe a bigger upside only in that he just learned the linebacker position a year ago, and I’ve been looking forward to seeing how well a second year there does for him,” Roughers head coach Rafe Watkins said.
Davis said studying the guards and tackles and getting to know all the possible reads based off their actions opened the door to his instincts taking over.
“I did a lot of looking at film during the season to learn that stuff, but I also used film to watch myself, because you have to get your own technique better,” he said.
He also watches video of retired All-Pro Ray Lewis and Devin White, who played at LSU and was drafted fifth by Tampa Bay in 2019.
“Just their intelligence, their play recognition and aggressiveness,” Davis said.
Watkins noted how the background knowledge from being in the secondary has helped Davis.
“Playing safety has helped him know more about pass coverage than most linebackers, and he’s aggressive at coming up and tackling,” the head coach said.
The more-settled-in Webb has some college offers in tow already. Davis has had conversations — he said the most positive thus far was with Central Oklahoma — but no offers yet.
“He’s one of those kids who were hurt by us not having spring ball,” Watkins said. “A lot of people know about him but wanted to see him in person. The coaches I’ve talked to about him, I’ve talked about his upside being so good.
“The progress he made in a year really impressed me. His numbers in the weight room and 40 aren’t going to be eye-popping but he’s just a solid, solid football player and a great kid with good grades. Whoever gets him won’t have to worry about his discipline or grades or anything. He’ll be a great kid to have.”
One challenge for the linebackers will be a new defensive line corps which lost, among others, standout Devion Williams (signed with Northeastern A&M). Ty Williams and Isaiah Givens return as safeties.
“We’re not going to be able to move around as freely and may have to fight off a couple more blocks or two. These new guys aren’t as big, but they’re a little faster,” Davis said.
With the current roadblocks caused by the pandemic, there’s only so much progress to be made for everyone prior to the season, as Davis knows.
“It’s hard to think about because it’s not really up to us, it’s whatever they come up with,” Davis said, alluding to school officials and the other powers-that-be who somehow have come to have more control over things once taken for granted.
“I’m hoping for a season. It’s probably going to break my heart if there’s no football. It’s my favorite sport. I’ve been playing it ever since I was a little kid.”
