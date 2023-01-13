The Hilldale Hornets jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as they held the visiting Locust Grove Pirates to 25 points on the way to an easy 51-25 victory Friday night at the Hilldale Event Center.
The Pirates got within three points at 10-7 late in the first quarter before the Hornets scored five unanswered points and eventually opened up a nine-point advantage at halftime. Then, they poured it on in the second half outscoring Locust Grove 27-10 while holding the Pirates to just 11-of-48 from the field.
“I think we did play pretty good defense and had a pretty good plan and they didn’t shoot the ball very well,” said Hornet head coach Gary Hendrix. “I thought it was one of our better ball games. Cole Leach played solid inside, Jax (Kerr) hit a couple of shots and Eric (Virgil) just makes things happen because he’s a good athlete, and even our bench players came in and did a good job.”
The 6-9 sophomore Kerr led all scorers with 18 points while Leach had 13 and Virgil added 11 for the Hornets (6-7). Cayson King was the leading scorer for the Pirates (6-7) with nine points.
“I told the kids after the game that I like what I’m seeing from this team,” said Hendrix. “We’re starting to get it figured out as to what I want. We’ve got a long ways to go but the kids are buying in and playing hard and while we’re not a great basketball team I think that by the end of the year people will not want to play us.”
Girls: Locust Grove 47, Hilldale 41
After a close first quarter, the Lady Hornets turned the ball over 10 times in the second quarter and found themselves trailing by 16 points early in the third quarter 32-16.
But then it was rally time for Hilldale. The Lady Hornets scored 11 straight points including a pair of 3s by Brooklyn Ellis and one by Grace Nail to pull to within five with 2:20 to play in the third.
The No.13 Lady Pirates, though, had a 7-2 response to end the quarter and led 39-29. Hilldale rallied again outscoring Locust Grove 12-2 over the first four-and-a-half minutes of the final quarter to tie the game at 41-all. But that would be it for Hilldale as missed shots and turnovers plagued them down the stretch while Claire Hooker hit four free throws and Adrianne Fine added two more to pull the Lady Pirates (10-3) to the win.
“That second quarter was one of those stretches we’ve had this season where we turn the ball over and struggle to score and got down by 14 which really hurt us,” said Lady Hornet coach Clif Warford.
“But I was super proud of the way we battled back. They beat us badly on the boards early, but we came back and stopped that and we came back and tied it up with a chance to win. This was the last of a five-game stretch of tough games for us against mostly ranked opponents and while it stinks to lose all five, I was proud of the way we battled and I think we’re learning and growing and I think we’ll come out and surprise some folks.”
Junior Catelin King led the scoring for Hilldale (5-7) with 11 points while 6-1 freshman center Hannah Bond led Locust Grove with 15 points and Sloane Sweeney added 12.
The Lady Hornets will host a make-up game Saturday at noon against Little Axe and then both the boys and girls will take part in the Kiefer Tournament starting Thursday.
