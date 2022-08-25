Hilldale Hornet fans got some glimpses of what should prove to be an exciting offense Thursday night at Hornet Stadium as the Hornets played in a three-way scrimmage with Tahlequah and Grove, losing 14-7 to Class 6A Tahlequah and tying 5A Grove 7-7.
The teams played one another in a running-clock 20-minute game with each team allowed a timeout. The first encounter of the evening saw the Hornets take on Class 6A’s newest edition in Tahlequah.
The Hornet offense took the opening possession 75 yards in seven plays with senior quarterback Caynen David connecting on a 42-yard pass to Logan Harper and running back Eric Virgil going the final 12 yards for the score. The extra point kick by Cash Schiller made it 7-0 Hornets with less than four minutes gone.
Starting from their own 25-yard line, the Tigers benefitted from a face mask and a dead ball personal foul against Hilldale to pick up 30 free yards and started their drive at the Hornet 45. Quarterback Brody Younger led the Tigers down the field, picking on the Hornet secondary for 36 of the 45 yards including a 19-yard strike to Braden Northington for the score to knot things at 7-all.
The Hornets went three-and-out on their next possession with Tahlequah taking possession at their own 41-yard line. Again, the Tigers rolled by the Hornets going 59 yards in seven plays with Younger getting his second TD pass of the night to Cale Matlock as time expired to give the Tigers the win.
“We just had too many missed tackles in that first scrimmage against Tahlequah,” said Hornet head coach David Blevins. “That 30 yards in penalties really set them up for their first score and time just went so fast with the running clock.”
The second scrimmage saw Grove shut out Tahlequah 14-0 with the Ridgerunners connecting on a 65-yard scoring pass while limiting the Tigers to just nine plays in the 20-minute stretch.
In the final session, after holding Grove to one first down on their first possession, the Hornets put together an eight-play, 71-yard drive with David hitting Harper for a couple of long pass plays and Virgil scoring from 20 yards out to make it 7-0 with 11:23 left to play. But Grove charged right back with a 75-yard, four play scoring drive with quarterback Carson Trimble hitting a streaking Hagen Hacker on a 59-yard bomb to tie the score. Each team had one more possession but were unable to make any headway.
“I thought we had a lot more energy in the second scrimmage,” said Blevins. “I thought Aden Jenkins had a good second scrimmage at linebacker, but we’ll know more when we look at the tape.”
For the two scrimmages, Virgil had 13 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns while David was 5-of-8 passing for 80 yards.
The Hornets get their season started a week from tonight at Tulsa Edison.
