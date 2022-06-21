Caynen David shared something Wednesday that might not be that well known in the Hilldale locker room.
At some point in the halftime break — amid the discussions about second-half adjustments and all that was part of that time in the 2021 season — he’d turn to his phone and check his text messages.
“I’m not supposed to be,” he said, drawing a laugh. “But I’d give it a look.”
The ones he looked for were from a tight family. Both sets of grandparents, watching games online from Louisiana, would offer their assessment of what they saw. There were also posts from his parents, Don and Kasey.
“I’ll get the good and bad, stuff I need to fix, but mom is generally saying ‘good job, keep it up’ and my grandmas are always saying I did amazing,” he said.
Don’t get him wrong. What the coaching staff said was heard. But in the end, everything was well-rounded, and absorbed. Kind of like what others around the senior do when he speaks.
“I’ve never seen a kid like him,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “Since he’s been here, even as a freshman with that group, they’ve all been like — it wouldn’t make a difference if it was good or bad — they followed him.
“It’s crazy because you’d think your studs would be the leaders. We’ve got a D1 lineman in that mix and a running back that’s been there through three quarterbacks. But the leader is him, and his objective is to make sure we get better every day — not just him personally, but everybody.”
That’s why, when you look at the Summer Pride attendance rolls, you won’t see an absence mark by David’s name. With him, as he says, it is “no reps off, no days off, always on time, never late.”
He’ll add weights on his own lift, then look around and see others following suit.
“If someone isn’t running through or giving their all (on a drill), I’ll let them have it,” he said. “I think at that time they might hate my guts and not want to talk to me. But a few months from now, when we’re further along in the playoffs because everyone is stronger, I think they’ll be thanking me.”
He credits his dad for instilling that trait in him. Don David played center at Port Barre, La., and interestingly had as an opponent Isidore Newman School, who had a particular quarterback at the time by the name of Peyton Manning.
“At a young age no one wants to be first in drills or be there on time, but my dad was always the one who packed up my shoulder pads and said ‘we’ve got to leave,’” the now 5-foot-7, 155-pounder said, recalling the days after the family moved here from Louisiana in 2009 when he was 6.
David (proounced Dah-VEED, french from his Louisiana roots) won the starting job as a junior but battled through a rough patch to begin the year. He had seven interceptions and just four touchdown passes through his first five games as the Hornets were 3-2.
“I’ve always had confidence playing football, but there were some nerves coming in as a varsity quarterback. I had confidence in my team, but I didn’t have as much of it in myself,” he said.
“People around me like my dad and Coach Blevins were looking me straight in the eye and saying ‘you’ve been playing football 11 years and sometimes it doesn’t show.’ Instead of taking that and saying ‘oh they’re being mean to me,’ I kind of used it as fuel and ignited it.”
He finished the year 120-of-193 with 21 touchdown passes and just one more interception than he had in that early going. In his final four games he threw for 14 touchdowns, four in a career-best 20-of-32, 325-yard first-round playoff game against Wagoner.
The game plan put in place by Bulldogs head coach Dale Condict and former Hilldale defensive coordinator Ryan Keenom was to completely shut down running back Eric Virgil and the Hornet running game — and make David beat them.
He almost did, but came up short in what arguably may have been the best postseason game in Class 4A last year, a 37-35 Wagoner win that ended an 8-3 year at Hilldale.
“The one player on their team that I underestimated was their quarterback,” Condict told the Phoenix after that game. “He was more elusive than I thought he would be. I really thought we’d be able to get some sacks on him.”
David is definitely fleet-footed, and at times early on in 2021, perhaps too much so.
“I’d try to be a Peyton Manning, an immobile, pocket quarterback, and then sometimes I’d overcompensate by running too much and mess that up,” David said. “That (Wagoner) game, I thought I found the right middle and I hope I can stick with that for next season.”
Blevins called him a “gamer.”
“Is he a drop-back passer, 7-on-7 quarterback? Nope,” the coach said. “He makes a lot happen with his feet and gets himself out of the pocket.”
David is much more settled this year, with nine starters back that includes his offensive line and a fourth-year varsity running back in Virgil (1,385 yards, 24 touchdowns) and a favorite receiver in Logan Harper, who led the team in touchdown catches last year with eight and was second in yardage (410).
Despite all David’s improvement, it’s his leadership that is his biggest contribution to the mix of talent in the huddle.
“I want everything to go on my shoulders on Friday nights,” he said. “If it’s someone’s fault we don’t win, I want it to be mine. I want to be that kind of guy for others.”
