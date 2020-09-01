It’s Johnnie Durossette’s offense now.
He couldn’t say that last year. No one really could.
A shuffle at quarterback, where everyone playing there took snaps out from the middle of an inexperienced line, never led to a good offensive flow and contributed heavily to an unorthodox Hilldale season, a 4-6 mark and the first losing season since a 4-7 mark in 2014.
“It’s definitely more comfortable and our line is definitely better too,” Durossette said. “I don’t know if anyone ever really got comfortable with the shuffle of quarterbacks and it was hard at times to get momentum going.”
There were several reasons for that, and not all on the quarterback.
“I put him in some spots he shouldn’t have been in, but we live and we learn,” said David Blevins, in his second year as head coach for the Hornets. “I didn’t call perfect games, he didn’t play perfect games. But I think where we are offensively now puts us in an entirely different position.”
Durossette went into the offseason after exit interviews knowing he had to improve his footwork and work on making better decisions from a football IQ standpoint.
He dropped 20 pounds and worked on that footwork with Ron Venters II at Young Lion Sports Performance, located at Christ Kingdom Builders Church. Venters said when Durossette came to him in June of 2019 he ran a 5.1 in the 40. That improved to 4.68 at fall camp.
Durossette also drilled with fellow senior receiver Dylan Walker, who is emerging as a guy college coaches with seasons canceled this fall should be checking out.
“We’ve had a connection since third grade, always played together and doing extra work,” Durossette said. “I know where he’s going to run on every route and the type athlete he is. It makes my job 1,000 times easier having a guy who can run as fast as he can and jump as high as he can. You just get it in his vicinity and he’s going to find the ball.”
Even amid the lack of flow a year ago, Durossette threw for over 1,000 yards. He was 9-of-10 in Thursday’s scrimmage action against Tahlequah and Skiatook.
“He was always able to throw it. It was his ability to move and make better decisions,” Blevins said. “If you lose weight your feet naturally get better. He heard what he needed to do, listened and did it, going to work during the quarantine. He knew he wasn’t promised the job and he wanted to be the starting quarterback for us.
“I think the work he’s done and (offensive coordinator) Kaleb Harris has done has got this team ready to head in a different direction.”
Harris, who worked with quarterbacks last year while serving as co-defensive coordinator, has taken over the entire offense.
“Johnnie and I spent a lot of time just talking about coverages and understanding responsibilities of defensive players and where they’re going to be and why, and how to know where the open areas within those defensive concepts are and how they’re going to provide opportunities for us to move down the field,” Harris said.
Last year the largest part of the offensive plan was handled by Blevins.
“We coached at Muskogee together under my dad (Rusty) when he was coordinator at Muskogee, and the call system that we do was was still really familiar,” Harris said. “I’ve just kind of tweaked it to make it my own. It’s been nice for me instead of having to reinstall the whole system that the baseline of it was already there.”
And it’s made for a smooth transition for an improved Durossette, too.
Notes
• Hilldale’s opener is at home Friday against Tulsa Rogers, a 5A team coming off an 0-10 season and a 43-28 loss to Okmulgee. A positive note for the Ropers is the 28 points was over half the 45 points they had in all of 2019. They’re getting their own campus stadium after playing at a number of venues over eight decades. Hilldale won’t see that until next season’s opener.
“They’re getting better rather than going down,” Blevins said. “The focus we have is on us getting better. We’re going to go week by week and whoever we play, we’ll play.”
• The only concern from last week’s scrimmages (14-0 over Tahlequah, 7-0 over Skiatook) despite the scores was in tackling, the coach said.
“We got turnovers and our defense did score a touchdown, but we need to make sure we’re getting to the second level with our linebackers and finishing tackles,” he said. “Part of that comes from not having spring and team camp and it’s different than going against your scout team, which we’ve done in practice now for a while. I think that will clean up the more we get into the season.”
