Hilldale and Beggs battled to a 14-14 tie in a simulated game scrimmage session at Lincoln Christian on Friday.
Hornets running back Eric Virgil scored on a 35-yard run. Wideout Jace Walker had a 20-yard TD reception from quarterback Caynen David.
The Hornets led the whole time until getting hit on a post route and two-point conversion late. Running back Red Martel, who was recently offered by Colorado, made the grab. They tried to answer just after that but a near-miss on a post just missed Logan Harper’s reach.
Hilldale coach David Blevins had some concerns, among them coverage mistakes.
“But the thing is we didn’t game-plan for them,” Blevins said. “But we’ve got a lot of good film to watch. We’re not where we need to be and this is a team with big aspirations. Just need to clean up our play and get a little more discipline.
“I think the kids played hard though, but we’ve got to get in better shape.”
Hilldale has one more scrimmage, at home next Thursday, hosting Tahlequah, Grove and Collinsville.
