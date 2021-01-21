Hilldale 70, Oklahoma Union 67
A gritty fourth-quarter effort saw the shorthanded Hornets (6-3) pull it out over the previously unbeaten 2A No. 4 squad.
Brayson Lawson, who finished with a game-high 28 points, a personal season-high, hit a 3 with 4:55 left that gave the Hornets a momentary lead at 57-56. The lead switched hands again but the Hornets weren’t done.
Rylan Nail’s putback made it 66-65 with 1:20 to play. Lawson’s poke caused a steal that Evan Smith got, leading to Lawson’s layup with :17 left that put the Hornets back up 67-65.
Smith hit two free throws 69-66, Dillon Ellis, at line fouled by Eric Virgil, hit the first, intentionally missed the second but Union (12-1) was called for a lane violation. 5 capped the scoring with a free throw.
Smith had 22 points. Rylan Nail had 6 points but was big as a physical presence inside.
The Hornets were missing leading scorer Ty O’Neal, out on contact tracing quarantine. They were already missing starter Logan Harper (ruptured Achilles) from a week ago.
“Five guys were either hurt or in quarantine, leaving us with nine guys and man, this is why you love high school basketball. You get to see kids take steps and grow up,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said.
“Eric Virgil has basically been a JV starter who had to start today and was a junk yard dog. Reed Stout had two big 3s off the bench. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of these guys. They kept fighting and found a way to win.”
The Hornets face Inola at 5:30 p.m. Friday in one semifinal.
Stilwell 57, Hilldale 51
It was a relatively close game throughout, but the Lady Hornets offense’s absence in the final minutes proved fatal.
Madi Folsom’s bucket-and-one gave Hilldale (6-6) the lead with 3:14 to go at 49-48, and Folsom’s shot after a steal by Navaeh Johnson made it a 51-48 game with 2:30 to play.
The Lady Hornets would not score again on four possessions.
Kasia Therber’s 3 with 1:05 left gave Stilwell (7-4) the lead for good, 54-41.
“We dug ourselves a hole but we fought back,” Hilldale coach Clif Warford said. “I’m proud of the grit that my girls have but we’ve got to learn to finish games. We have to be more consistent and do the little things right.”
Hilldale trailed by as many as nine, that in the third quarter, and trailed 44-38 entering the fourth.
Johnson had a game-high 15 points. Skye Been and Celeste Wood each had 10 and Madi Folsom 9. Snowda Waite led Stilwell with 14 points.
Hilldale will take on Fort Gibson's JV in a consolation game Friday.
