After a sluggish start, senior Brayson Lawson came off the bench for the Hilldale Hornets and hit a pair of 3-pointers that set the Hornets on the road to a 72-60 win over the Okmulgee Bulldogs at the Hilldale Event Center Monday night.
Okmulgee jumped out to a 10-4 lead prompting Hornet coach Scott Hensley to call a time out and express his displeasure at his team’s effort. From there Hilldale scored 15 unanswered points including eight of Lawson’s team-high 24 points to lead after the first quarter 19-10.
Despite a 4-of-18 shooting performance in the first quarter, the Bulldogs battled back to within a point at 26-25 in the second quarter before the Hornets closed out the last 2 1/2 minutes with an 8-0 run to lead at the break 34-25.
Okmulgee forward Topley Powell had a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs including seven treys, but didn’t get much help from his teammates as no one else had more than eight points.
Meanwhile the Hornets (7-2) had two others besides Lawson in double figures as Ty O’Neal put in 19 points and Logan Harper added 12. The Hornets also helped themselves from the charity line in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs (3-4) started desperation fouling as they went 8-of-9 in the final stanza.
Although it was the first game back from the long holiday break, Hensley was still somewhat disappointed with his team’s play given the experience level.
“We came out sluggish and were pretty much that way the whole game,” said the Hornet head coach. “Overall, I thought we were just a step slow and slow thinking and we were lucky to get out with a win. It was the first game after the break but with seven seniors on our team you would think we would be a little bit more mature.”
Girls: Hilldale 68, Okmulgee 21
The Lady Hornets (5-4) captured their first home win of the season against the winless Lady Bulldogs (0-8) as they had 19 points on the board before Okmulgee got their first points with a minute to play in the first quarter.
Senior Naveah Johnson had a career-high 31 points for the Lady Hornets playing just three quarters. Riley Barnoskie added 13 as the only other Hornet to hit double figures. Okmulgee turned the ball over 30 times and shot just 18 percent from the field (8-of-44) for the game.
“It was a good game to have coming off the break and it was nice to win at home for a change and get that monkey off our back,” said Lady Hornet coach Clif Warford.
“We were aggressive from the get-go and it set the tone for the rest of the game. During the break we worked on ball-handling against pressure and rebounding with more consistency. We scrimmaged a good Keys team last week and I think that helped us a lot.”
Hilldale will host a festival Thursday and Friday with teams from Fort Gibson, Westville, Jenks and Tulsa Rogers among others taking part.
