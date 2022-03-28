Bristow left-hander Lane Bledsoe held Hilldale to three hits over 6 2/3 innings, and Cord Dobrinski’s bat helped the Purple Pirates punch Hilldale blue at Hornet Field on Monday in a 9-3 decision.
Bledsoe, a junior commit to Texas Tech, survived a three-walk first inning that put two Hornets across. He surrendered a two-out single by Chandler Wood in the second and the same type shot by Mason Pickering in the third.
From that point, he retired 11 straight until the seventh, where he mixed two walks with his 10th and 11th strikeouts. The second walk had him at 119 pitches and brought in Sutton Titsworth to finish it, allowing Wood to collect his second hit to drive in a run before getting Austin Fletcher with the bases loaded on a groundout to first.
“He’s going to Texas Tech for a reason. Once he got a lead he pitched with confidence. He’s good,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby after his squad suffered its first back-to-back losses of 2022. They’re 10-3, 5-1 in District 4A-6. Bristow is 10-1 and 4-1.
Dobrinski, the third batter of the contest, smashed a two-run home run to left off Kielton Siedlik, but the Hornet right-hander’s problems didn’t end there. Two base hits and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Braxton Estes hit a bouncer back to the mound, which Siedlik threw home to Mason Pickering for the force out, then got Payton Brown swinging on a 2-2 pitch.
In the bottom half of the first, Evan Smith and Fletcher walked, Pickering bunted them up a base, then Caynen David reached on a walk to load the bases. A balk brought Smith home and a passed ball brought Fletcher home, but trying to score as well was David rounding third, and he was out on the tag. Siedlik flied out and about 36 minutes past start time, it was 2-2 heading to the second.
In the Bristow second, Cade Williams was hit by a pitch to start things, and after a strikeout, Bledsoe worked the count past full with a couple of fouls before drawing a walk. That brought back Dobrinski, who parked a 2-2 pitch again over the left field wall for a 5-2 Pirates advantage.
Siedlik had four full counts in the first two innings.
“(Dobrinski) put two good swings together and those changed the whole game,” Frisby said. “There’s times when Kielton doesn’t have his best stuff and he’s able to work out of jams during it, but for whatever reason, the three-hole guy made him pay for it tonight.”
Still in the second, Parker Ledbetter’s booming shot to right carried over a retreating Wood, scoring Chase Gordon, who reached on an error. Ledbetter pulled up limping at first and was replaced. His pinch-runner would score on Estes’ double over Joey Myers in center, but Estes was out on a throw to third. At that point, it was a 7-2 game.
In the Hilldale second, Aden Jenkins walked and ended up at third on Wood’s first single, but Wood was picked off by Bledsoe’s throw to Ledbetter at first to end the inning.
Dobrinski drew a walk with one out and Bledsoe at first in the fourth, where Angus Ponder’s two-run single made it 9-2.
Asa Spradley took over for Siedlik in the fifth. He would retire four straight before Dobrinski lined a single to left. That would be the only hit off Spradley in two innings of work. Rylan Nail worked a one-hit scoreless seventh.
The two teams go to Bristow to complete the series today.
