Hilldale High School has only had a soccer program since 2012.
But the program has really made strides in the five years since Conner Schwab became the coach.
“I came five years ago and that year we had our first playoff game,” said Schwab. “I knew we had a special group of eighth-graders coming up and in the four years these guys have been here, we have won our first playoff game, been to the state semifinals, beaten our arch-rival Fort Gibson for the first time and tonight won our first ever district championship.”
The last one the Hornets did Tuesday night in convincing fashion as they totally dominated Regent Prep 5-0 in a game not even that close. And it was fitting that on Senior Night when that special group achieved yet another milestone for the program, that most of the scoring was done by the seniors.
As district champs Hilldale (11-3, 6-1 4A-4) will host the first round of the playoffs next Monday at 7 p.m. against Catoosa.
The direction of the game became apparent early on as the Hornets had three shots on goal in the first four minutes including a point-blank attempt by Blayne McDaniel that the Regent goalie managed to corral.
But the senior McDaniel would more than make up for that miss with two goals in the first half on nice assists from senior Pearson Weaver, who himself scored a goal with 10 minutes to play in the half to make it 3-0.
Another senior, Patrick Murphy, scored goal number four for the Hornets on a nice run down the field and in a showdown with the goalie managed to get around him for the score.
The fifth Hilldale goal came from junior Ryker Milton but with an assist on a throw-in by senior Jaxson Whittaker.
“We set goals for the season at the beginning of the year and one of them this year was to win the district title and we’ve done that. It’s a goal but not the goal, and we know what that is,” said Schwab.
“Tonight, we’ll enjoy the win and get back to work tomorrow to work towards some more of our goals.”
Girls: Hilldale 4, Regent Prep 3
The Lady Hornets (8-7, 4-3) also snared a playoff spot with the win over the Lady Rams, but it took some doing to get there.
Regent Prep got on the board first in the first 12 minutes of the game to take a 1-0 lead before junior Aspen Nunn got the first of her three goals on the night, giving her 18 for the season, from 20 yards out with 18;30 to play in the half to tie the game. Nunn would counter again 10 minutes later off a feed from Hallie Foreman to put the Lady Hornets up 2-1 at halftime.
Hilldale wasted little time in the second half as Nunn and Foreman hooked up again 30 seconds into the half to make it 3-1. But Regent Prep came right back 30 seconds later on a goal by Julia Wright to make it 3-2. An apparent fourth goal for Hilldale a few minutes later was disallowed as the referee ruled the goalkeeper stepped on the end line in deflecting a shot and the subsequent follow shot was disallowed with a corner kick awarded Hilldale.
From that point on the momentum turned as the Lady Rams controlled the midfield and the attacks with Wright getting her second goal of the night with 16:44 to play to knot the score at three apiece. During that time the Lady Hornets also relied on senior goalkeeper Lexi Bourassa to make some nice saves.
But as the clocked ticked down to the six-minute mark, Hilldale finally got the game winner on a free kick by AJ DiNoia that ping-ponged around the goal box until senior Riley Barnoskie tapped it in.
The Lady Hornets finished fourth in the district with the victory and will travel to Holland Hall next Monday night for their playoff game.
And for first-year coach Michael Foreman,it was thrilling.
“These girls have worked their tails off the whole year, and we’ve gotten tight over the last few months, and we’ve put it together at the end,” said the Lady Hornet boss.
For Nunn, the hat trick and the win were all about the team.
“Tonight was a game we needed to win, and I just tried to stay composed so I just played with urgency and confidence and I think that really helped me,” said the junior scoring leader.
