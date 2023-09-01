Hilldale opened the year in shutout fashion, 21-0, over Tulsa Edison at Hornet Field on Friday.
The Hornets got on the board at the 10:51 mark of the first quarter as Brady Scott hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Fields putting the home team up 7-0.
Hilldale would increase the lead to 14-0 with 29 seconds left in the first as on second- and-goal, Fields dashed his way to paydirt with an 18-yard scamper into the endzone.
“Our defensive line really dominated upfront,” said Hornets’ coach David Blevins as he praised his defenses’ effort on Friday night. “The defensive backfield didn’t let anything behind them all night,”
Gage Roland ran for a three-yard score to finish out the scoring in the third quarter.
Statistics for the game were not available as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.