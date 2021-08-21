Scrimmaging what some think will be the No. 1 team in 3A and has regularly been among the top three is a measuring stick in itself.
Hilldale coach David Blevins saw many of the typical flaws in a first dress rehearsal Friday in a simulated game of two mini-halves. Coming out on the short end of a 14-7 score clued him into something.
“I’ve scrimmaged them the last seven years,” he said, going back to his days as an assistant and head coach at Locust Grove. “Generally if it’s close, it’s a good year. But it’s certainly a good team to give you a good look.”
Hilldale drove 70 yards on its first possession. Three consecutive big gains highlighted the drive. On third down and 9, Caynen David connected with Brayson Lawson for 22 yards. Eric Virgil carried for 25, and David kept for 16 to the 6. Two plays later. David’s sneak got six.
Rylan Nail’s stop on a fourth and 6 inside the red zone ended Lincoln Christian’s first drive. A 76-yard pass for a score just before the break from Max Brown to Logan Farris tied it.
Two pass plays from Brown, one to Farris again or 32 yards, highlighted LCHS’s first drive of the second half. Brown kept for 23 yards and a touchdown 8:38 on the clock.
The Hornets took the ball at their own 30 and moved to the 10. David connected with Lawson for 33 yards to the Lincoln 41, then found Alonzo Perez for 19 to the 31. But on a fourth down from the 10, David on a sneak fumbled and the Bulldogs recovered.
That was as close as Hilldale would get.
“We hadn’t practiced that so that’s on coaching,” Blevins said. “We weren’t sure they were going to move the chains and our guys up top were saying ‘ugh, it’s not a first down,’ so we ran up there in a hurry and I burned a time out.
“It worked in the end zone but we’ve got to get better all the way around. Every coach in Oklahoma is saying that, and at the same time, we saw some good things too.”
He was impressed overall with David, who takes over behind center this year. He faced some pressure, being sacked twice, and was intercepted by LCHS’s Jimmy Martin four plays after Hilldale got the ball back with 1:14 left on the clock in a bid to tie it.
“He had a couple of good third-down passes and kept us moving,” Blevins said. “Going against them instead of a scout team, it’s a different look.”
Hilldale went in short sessions against Catoosa and Beggs early in the evening, then due to the rotation, sat for about two hours in the dressing room.
“That was a little tough,” Blevins said. “We got a little worm down. We have to tackle better and finish blocks.
Blevins was impressed with Brown, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Bulldogs’ quarterback who has committed to Central Michigan.
“You got him running at you, again it’s not your scout team,” he said. “They’ll be right there where they always are, semifinals or finals.”
As for his group?
If we are going to do what we think we’re able to do this year, we’ve got to get better,” he said.
Hilldale will scrimmage Tahlequah on Thursday and open the season Sept. 3 at Tulsa Rogers.
