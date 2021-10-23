SALLISAW — Hilldale head coach David Blevins feels his Hornets are coming together more as a team and less as individuals. Friday night may have been the perfect example as the Hornets scored often, fast, and in a variety of ways.
Caynen David threw for 152 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Logan Harper, as Hilldale cruised past Sallisaw, 56-13.
Hilldale improved to 6-2 and 3-2 in District 4A-4 while Sallisaw dropped to 1-7 and 1-4.
“What you’re seeing is that we are playing selfless,” Blevins said. “We had a good game plan and we executed it.”
It all began on the first play of the game where a week of practice resulted in the perfect play. David found Harper open for a 50-yard scoring strike that gave Hilldale a 7-0 just 18 seconds into the game.
“We practiced that play all week,” said David whose first three completions were touchdowns. “It was perfect blocking by the line.”
It was the first of three touchdown passes to Harper, who only had three touchdown receptions in the first seven games. Harper was quick to credit his quarterback.
“Our quarterback helped out,” Harper said. “The slant was a perfect call and throw. I was supposed to run a hitch route on the last one, but he audibled and had me run a fade.”
The second connection between the pair came on third and long after a high snap on a punt attempt gave Hilldale the ball at the Sallisaw 12. David found Logan in the end zone to give Hilldale a 21-7 lead.
The Hornet defense stopped Sallisaw on fourth down inside Hilldale territory to set up the next scoring drive. It only took three plays before David and Logan again combined for a 40-yard score that made it 28-7 with 10:38 remaining in the second quarter.
But it wasn’t just the passing attack that gave Hilldale its offensive success. The Hornets were able to move the ball on the ground as well.
Eric Virgil, who finished with 80 yards on just 11 carries, scored on runs of 18 and 7 yards. The last was set up by a 43-yard interception return by Brayson Lawson. It took Hilldale just three plays to increase its lead to 35-7.
“We’ve all been playing together for as long as I can remember,” David said. “Tonight was just like fifth-grade football. Just playing together as a team.”
Hilldale’s special teams got the Hornets into the end zone late in the first half when Jaxson Whittiker faked a punt and followed his blockers 55 yards for a score that made it 42-7.
While Sallisaw had some success throwing the ball, Hilldale held the Black Diamonds to just 30 yards rushing in the first half. The Hornet defense combined for eight tackles for losses in the first half and stopped three Sallisaw drives on fourth down inside Hornet territory.
The third quarter was much of the same for Hilldale. Isom Smith returned a punt 45 yards as the Hornets built their lead to 49-7.
Later in the third quarter, David capped a three play drive with a short pass to Lamarion Burton who took it 41 yards for a touchdown that made it 56-7 with 5:55 left in the third.
All seven of Hilldale’s offensive drives were four plays or less and less than two minutes, including four that lasted less than one minute. The Hornets, who have had penalty issues, were only flagged four times for 35 yards.
HILLDALE 56, SALLISAW 13
Hilldale 21 21 14 0 - 56
Sallisaw 7 0 0 6 - 13
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS-Logan Harper 50 pass from Caynen David (Jaxson Whittiker kick), 11:42.
HHS-Eric Virgil 18 run (Whittiker kick), 7:01
SHS-Ty McHenry 33 pass from Brock Streun (Christian Taylor kick), 5:35.
HHS-Logan 14 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 0:36.
Second quarter
HHS-Logan 40 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 10:38.
HHS-Virgil 7 run (Whittiker kick), 8:00.
HHS-Whittiker 55 run (Whittiker kick), 5:06.
Third quarter
HHS-Isom Smith 45 punt return (Whittiker kick), 9:01.
HHS-Lamarion Burton 41 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 5:35.
Fourth quarter
SHS-Cole Stephens 21 run (kick fail), 9:45.
TEAM STATS
HHS SHS
First downs 12 14
Rushes-yards 21-195 38-124
Passing yards 159 141
Passes C-A-I 6-11-0 13-28-1
Punts-avg. 2-36 3-23
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-35 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: HHS, Eric Virgil 11-80 (2TD); SHS, Cole Stephens 14-90 (TD).
Passing: HHS, Caynen David 5-9-0-152 (4TD); SHS, Brock Streun 13-28-1-141 (TD).
Receiving: HHS, Logan Harper 3-104 (3TD); SHS, Rylee Scavo 11-117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.