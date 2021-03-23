At times, it was like pushing through the muck that made Hornet Field what it was Monday, sending it to a long night of baseball Tuesday.
Game one saw Hilldale collect a modest eight hits in a 13-0 victory, a win surrounded by 10 Hornets reaching on walks, three being hit by pitches, and three balks among four Catoosa pitchers.
Game two was a bit tighter as it pushed the wee hours, ending just before 11 p.m. with Hilldale prevailing 8-4.
Back to the opener.
After leaving two baserunners in scoring position with one out in the first, the Hornets collected seven runs in the second and left little doubt about the direction of this evening. Two hits in the inning, on a single to center by Aden Jenkins and later, a one-out, three-run home run to left by Evan Smith that ended the scoring in the inning.
“That was a backbreaker,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby of Smith’s blast, the second he’s had all season and both within three days.
It wasn’t easy being aggressive at the plate with the control issues Catoosa pitchers had. Smith found one he could jump on though.
“Served it up inside on me,” he said.
In the third, a five-run frame that started with two up and two down, Austin Fletcher’s two-run single that made it 11-0. Three walks and a hit batsman wrapped around an infield single by Smith were part of the mostly self-inflicted damage for the Indians.
The long breaks between innings on a cool, damp night were challenging enough for Hilldale pitcher Kielton Siedlik. But nothing the right-hander didn’t overcome, even making some in-game adjustments with a teammate on the bench in the early going.
“I was opening up too much on my pitches and lost a lot of control and command,” Siedlik said. “Rylan Nail and I worked on it and I went out and got it together.”
Not that he was struggling much early.
A first-inning error and a second-inning walk were both wiped off the books. Austin Fletcher threw out Colyn Treat trying to take second then Smith took a force at second and turned a double play off the bat of Cody Busch in the second.
Gavin Ragsdale’s single up the middle was the lone hit off Seedily, who then struck out four of the next five batters to end the game. He had six in all, and walked three.
“I left that one hanging down the middle and he made me pay for it,” said Siedlik.
Otherwise, not much to fret about.
“We took what they gave up and honestly, we’re a couple of swings from a really big number but it’s hard to complain,” said Frisby.
“We did a good job of getting on base and keeping pressure on them.”
In the finale, Fletcher was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Smith and Caden Thompson were both 2-for-4 with an RBI each. Canyon David went 4 1/3 innings allowing two hits and striking out seven. Smith pitched 2 2/3 in relief, allowing one hit.
The Hornets improved to 11-2 and 4-0 in 4A-6. Catoosa fell to 3-11, 1-5. Hilldale is at Morris on Thursday in a non-district tilt.
