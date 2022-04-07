Chad Parks was on target on the mound, and Hilldale’s offense took care of the rest.
Parks, who hasn’t thrown since a 10-2 win over Jay on March 31, threw 117 pitches over seven complete innings, allowing one hit. He struck out 10 and Hilldale beat Tecumseh 9-1 on Thursday in a make-up game.
Hilldale was originally scheduled to host Wagoner, which still showed at OSSAA’s schedule site.
A two-out single by Hayden Coker in the third derailed what otherwise would have been a no-hit performance. That scored Dylan Graham with the Savages’ only run.
By that point, Mason Pickering’s two-run double in the first had made it 2-0, scoring Caynen David and Evan Smith, the latter who had the first hit in a 4-for-4 game. Parks retired 13 of the final 14 he faced, the other baserunner a two-out walk in the fifth.
The Hornets got four runs in the fourth. Joey Myers’ single was the only hit-induced run. Outside of that, all with the bases loaded, Pickering drew a walk, Kielton Siedlik was hit by a pitch and Chandler Wood grounded into a fielder’s choice, each producing a run.
Myers’ single to left in the fifth made it 8-1, scoring Leach and Isaiah Patterson. Leach was hit by a pitch and Patterson doubled to left.
The final run came when Evan Smith, who led off the seventh with a single, scored on a wild pitch.
The Hornets (15-6, 8-2 4A-6) don’t show another game until Monday at home against Cushing in the first of a two-game series. Tecumseh (2-21, 1-9) lost 10-0 at Hilldale back on March 22.
