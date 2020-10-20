A blitzing Sallisaw defense registered seven sacks, turning one into a scoop and score, and Hilldale’s rushing game was pretty much non-existent in the Black Diamonds’ 40-21 win in the Hornets’ backyard last year.
That Hilldale offensive line had three kids who were either sophomores or younger.
Suffice to say, age and experience count for something, which is a major reason the Hornets enter Friday’s contest at 6-1, 3-1 in District 4A-4 as compared to 2-4 and 0-3.
The sack yardage attributed by rule to the negative-10 yard total rushing yards misleads the number somewhat, but the best effort by any one individual for Hilldale was 19 yards carrying the football. Also, quarterback Johnnie Durossette was forced to throw and play catch-up.
But being able to run will make for a lot of changes.
It should be a different night for Hilldale running back Eric Virgil. He’s coming off a 175-yard game on 10 carries in a 48-14 win over Muldrow. He’s 36 yards shy of 1,000 yards for the season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
“They’ve got some size on defense, really big, and big linebackers,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “We are definitely running the football better than last year. Virgil’s doing a good job. Darrin Hayes is doing a good job, he just hasn’t had as many touches, and even Johnnie has had some good runs.
“Botton line, we’ve got to be the most physical team and win the turnover battle.”
Watson Schiller was lost on the last play of practice on Wednesday prior to last year’s matchup. He’s moved off the interior front to fullback and tight end, and he’ll have a role of picking up extra blitzers.
“We’re better prepared as a unit this year,” he said. “We can move people more this year and we also have the mental edge of knowing we’re pretty good this year.
“On the other hand, they’re coming in feeling like they’re better than us having beat us and with a lot of guys back. But we know we’re better than we were, we want to show that, and there’s blood in the water.”
That improvement, he said, is not just in maturity in spots.
“They’ve got good size,” Schiller said. “But I think the speed factor and what kind of shape our team is in is going to be what wins us the game.”
The Hornets’ defense has reason for atonement after giving up 451 yards of offense last year.
Sallisaw quarterback Jaxon McTyre passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns in that game. He won’t have Jace Nicholson, the recipient of those TDs and a majority of the passing yardage in a 257-yard effort on seven catches, but he’s got others. Riley Scavo had three touchdown catches as the Black Diamonds handed Fort Gibson its first loss last week, 39-34.
“He a very precise route runner and we’ll have to keep an eye out for him,” Blevins said of Scavo, who on the night had 145 yards on nine catches.
Also against the Tigers, McTyre was 17-of-28 for 223 yards and four TD tosses. Pason Dotson had 15 rushes for 103 yards.
It’s a challenge for the defense and particularly linebacker Jaden McWilliams, who is coming off two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine due to contact tracing and missed the 14-day limit by a day thanks to the Thursday contest. He said he never got sick.
“I ran a little bit and worked out a little around the house just to stay in shape,” he said.
Is that enough to be ready for a physcical challenge in the Black Diamonds?
“Actually, I’m actually feeling good Two weeks off not hitting as much,” he said. “Yeah I think I’m better off.”
The winner moves into the inside track toward at least a runner-up spot in 4A-4 and now, two home playoff games with the OSSAA on Tuesday allowing every team into the playoffs for this COVID-impacted season.
Both have losses to 4A-4 front-runner Poteau and are tied, all with one district loss, with Broken Bow and Fort Gibson, who meet in Fort Gibson on Friday.
Two will remain tied for second after Friday’s games. The Hornets have non-contender McLain next week before finishing against Fort Gibson. The Hornets hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against Broken Bow.
