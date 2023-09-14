A show of hands, please. Who likes taking tests? What? No one says yes?
Well, Hilldale, ranked number 10 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press poll, gets its turn in the test barrel this week…the football test barrel that is, as it takes on Class 5A seventh-ranked Claremore in the Hornets’ final “test” before district play begins next week.
It marks the third consecutive Class 5A team the youthful Hornets have played so far, having vanquished Tulsa schools Edison and Hale.
“This will definitely be the toughest test we’ve had so far but it should give us a good indication of where we are as a team going into district play,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “They have 19 returning starters from last year’s team and are very senior heavy.”
Claremore also enters the contest with a 2-0 record having defeated Class 6A Bartlesville in its opener and then smashing Oologah last week. The Zebras are led by quarterback Braxton Etheridge who has passed for 517 yards and six touchdowns so far in two games.
“They’re a very physical team with a couple of guys who have good speed at running back,” said Blevins. “We’ll try to match their physicality and not turn the ball over.”
The young Hornets are led by quarterback Dawson Fields who is bringing the offense along slowly and another sophomore in the speedy Brady Scott. Hilldale also possesses another offensive weapon in the foot of kicker Cash Schiller who has toed through three field goals of 50 or more yards in the past two seasons including a 51-yarder in last week’s win over Hale.
“I think we’re improving every day and I’m anxious to see how our young team responds to this kind of challenge,” said Blevins. “I think we’ll know a lot more about ourselves after this week.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium.
