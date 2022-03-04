SAPULPA – Hilldale gave No. 2 Victory Christian a fierce challenge but finished on the receiving end of a 53-43 loss in double overtime to the Conquerors in a Class 4A Area II consolation semifinal game Friday afternoon.
The loss ends the Hornets’ season at 18-8.
Seniors Ty O’Neal and Bryson Lawson led their team with each scoring 15 points.
Hilldale opened the game staying on top of Victory playing the same defense it did in Thursday night’s win against Pryor. It forced turnovers by way of the steal, got some points off the fast break as well as some second-chance shots and had a 20-17 halftime advantage.
But Victory came to life in the second half.
With Hilldale down 43-40 in the first overtime, Lawson hit a trey with 21 ticks left to tie it up.
However, the Hornets missed all their shots in the second extra period and also got called for fouls. They were outscored 10-0.
“I’m sure the fatigue dried us up. I was thinking in the first overtime my guys were getting tired because they’re working hard,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said. “But you’ve only got 2-1/2 minutes left and you’re like, they got us here and they deserve to stay in the game.
"So when the second overtime rolled around, we had to sub two guys. You can always second-guess yourself, but it’s just not the way it worked out."
Victory senior Luke Patton scored the first basket that broke the tie to begin the session. A slam dunk by Solomon Granderson proved to be an insurance basket as the game was winding down.
“Congratulations to coach (Ryan) Wakley and Victory Christian,” Hensley said. “They are a great team and a great coach. They are well-coached and they keep their composure and their fans ought to be proud of them.”
The Hornets got out to a 10-8 advantage in the first quarter.
Baskets by O’Neal and Lawson gave their team a 14-8 lead early in the second. When the Conquerors drew within one point junior Connor Cottrell answered with a backhanded shot at the glass to make it 16-13.
With 3:04 remaining in the first half, senior Rylan Nail got a basket off his own offensive rebound to make it 20-15.
“We’re a good team,” Hensley said. “And we took it to them. We rode it until it bucked us off, and that’s how it goes. We’re proud of them.”
Victory picked up momentum in the third period with a 31-26 advantage, capping a 6-0 run, before Hilldale called timeout with over a minute left.
The Hornets answered back with a trey by Cottrell before the third closed, then tied on a bucket from O’Neil.
Lawson made a steal in his frontcourt, then drove for a go-ahead score, making it a 38-37 game with 1:18 left. He was fouled with 14.4 seconds left in regulation and made one of two free throws to tie the game at 39-39.
Victory attempted a game-winning shot but was short and overtime came. The Hornets saw their last lead when Jaxon Whittiker hit a free throw to make it 40-39 early in the first extra period.
After Lawson’s 3, the Conquerors missed another shot at the buzzer.
Along with O’Neal, Lawson, Nail and Whittiker, Reed Stout, Trey Moore and Mike Delossantos are the seniors who played their last game.
“My seven seniors, I’ll remember them the most,” Hensley said. “Ty and Brayson have been starters for me since they were freshmen. That’s a pretty good relationship to have and I look forward to my juniors that I got who will be seniors next year.”
