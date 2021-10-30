If Hilldale found the cure for penalties last week with just three, they may need a booster shot before next week’s Battle for the Rock.
Hilldale sustained 179 yards on 21 penalties — 12 coming for 124 yards in the first half alone, and yet found a way to slowly pull away from the McLain Titans, 45-12, on Senior Night for the Hornets on Friday.
The defense was solid, coming up with five turnovers with one more on special teams. Brayson Lawson and Joey Myers had two interceptions each, and Cason Albin set a sack record, one coming on a first-quarter safety.
McLain had 152 yards passing and a negative 80 yards rushing. A 93-yard pass play that set up the Titans’ second score was the major smudge on a night of few.
Hornets running back Eric Virgil had 194 yards on 30 carries, the main offensive highlight. He had two second-half touchdowns on the ground. Lawson had a touchdown reception and scored on a 17-yard run.
Lawson dedicated his Senior Night effort to his mom, who died last year of cancer.
“She’d wanted to see this, so I had to show out, my last game here,” said Lawson.
Albin was happy with the defense. He himself finished with three sacks, giving him 16 on the year.
“It felt good (defensively),” he said. “We got to watch the flags though.”
Hilldale head coach David Blevins steered clear of talking about the flags after his team moved to 7-2, 4-2 in District 4A-4.
“They were so bad I can’t say a thing,” Blevins said. “We had too many turnovers offensively. They played us hard, but we’ve got to get better if we want to keep this thing going.”
There was no more awkward example of those penalties than their third possession of the contest.
Hilldale took the free kick on the safety after Lawson’s return to the 31 and moved to a first-and-goal, then getting to the 1 on an Virgil run.
They would get no closer.
Two offsides penalties, a chop block that wiped out a touchdown toss, and an illegal receiver downfield all pushed the ball back to the 23. Jaxson Whittiker’s field goal attempt was wide left.
On the next drive, after Lawson’s 50-yard interception return was wiped out by a block in the back, he would redeem his team with an 11-yard reception from Caynen David, making it 8-0 with 10:11 to go until halftime.
Alonzo Perez recovered an squib kick that deflected off a Titan at the McLain 42. That led to Whittiker’s 39-yard reception in the corner from David.
Lawson would add his second touchdown on a 17-yard jet sweep with 1:18 until halftime and a second safety was registered when McLain snapped the ball out of the end zone on a first down at their own 16.
Lawson had 54-yard interception return, tackled at the 22 to end the half.
Brayden Smith had the fumble recovery on defense.
Rylan Nail’s 8-yard TD reception was Hilldale’s other score.
Now up is a battle for third place in 4A-4 at Fort Gibson next week. Both teams are tied with two losses. The loser will get fourth and a likely road trip to Grove for the first round of the playoffs.
