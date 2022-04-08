The shots didn’t fall Hilldale’s way in a tough 1-0 loss on Tuesday to Pryor in a battle of District 4A-4 title contenders.
Back home Friday, the Hornets didn’t waste time finding where to put them, scoring two breakaway goals early and moving on to a 5-0 win over Stilwell.
Blayne McDaniel and Hayden Pickering each scored two goals for Hilldale. McDaniel’s first was a breakaway off an assist by Pickering himself with 38:51 to play in the first half.
Lightning-fast following that, Pickering then battled a couple of defenders for possession just inside Hilldale’s territory and broke loose between, and outraced them to to the box before punching it in for a 2-0 lead with 37:14 to go.
Ryker Milton added a penalty kick goal after being tripped with 5:31 to go before the half for a 3-0 advantage at the break.
McDaniel opened the second half as he did the first, side-stepping and then hurdling a defender before dropping it in off a feed from Jackson Hannon.
“I just barely got a touch around him so I had to jump over him,” said McDaniel. “That first goal Hayden played a good ball through and I just took my time and placed it.”
Hilldale coach Conner Schwab renewed his appreciation for his guy’s focus on the goal.
“Tonight’s emphasis was to take shots. We know we have guys who can put it in at some point but we struggled with that Tuesday. Tonight they weren’t hesitant in pulling the trigger.”
Pickering then added his second, from about 10 yards out on a wheel-around move. Alonzo Perez had the assist.
Colton Morgan got the shutout in goal.
Hilldale is 7-3 overall, 2-1 in 4A-4 heading to Poteau on Tuesday. Stilwell is 4-6 and 0-3.
“When you take it on the chin, you learn from it and go back to taking care of business,” Schwab said. “I reminded them of that coming in.”
Girls: Hilldale 2, Stilwell 1
After her team endured back-to-back shutout losses, Aspen Nunn got Hilldale going early on Friday.
She scored both goals , at 37:13 and 25:45 of the first half, and the Lady Hornets held off Stilwell’s pressure after cutting the lead in half and got their first, and much-needed, district win.
“It was really important to take control of this match,” Nunn said. “We needed this to have a shot at the fourth seed in the playoffs. We knew the pressure was on and we needed to come out here and give it our all.”
Michael Foreman, the first-year coach of the Lady Hornets, said that mental toughness is showing itself in his young squad.
“They seem to put bad situations and bad games behind them and learn from every situation,” he said. “Being young, it’s helping us for future years, but we’ve grown up fast.”
He praised Nunn, one of his few seasoned players heading into this year.
“She’s just a great forward, very coachable, and did what she was supposed to do in a must win for us,” he said.
Hilldale is 5-6 and 1-2 in District 4A-4. Stilwell fell to 4-5 and 1-2.
The Lady Hornets go to Poteau on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.