It seemed fitting that on Senior Night it would be a couple of the Lady Hilldale seniors that would take charge and find a way to win.
With Central Sallisaw filling in for a quarantined Okmulgee girls team, Skye Been and Madi Folsom were the catalysts for the Lady Hornets, who won their fourth straight contest in a 42-27 interclass battle Thursday night at the Hilldale Event Center.
Been led the offensive charge with 15 points on the night, 5-of-5 from the free-throw line down the stretch. Folsom contributed nine points, but really made her mark on defense as the “one” in a box-and-one defense guarding Lady Tiger standout Courtney Lee in the middle.
“We did a good job defensively. They got a little lead early with a 6-0 start, but after that they scored just seven the rest of the half,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford.
“Madi did a great job on Lee. We saw her in a game earlier this year where she scored 39 points and tonight we held her to just 7.”
It took the Lady Hornets (12-7) almost four minutes to get their first points on the board but then they scored 11 unanswered over the next three minutes to take a lead they would never give up and led 23-13 at intermission. But then, they went into the deep freeze on offense, going nearly nine minutes overlapping the final two quarters without a field goal and the Lady Tigers, ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, whittled the Hornet 13-point lead down to just five, 29-24, with 5:48 to play.
But Been stepped up to hit a bucket and a pair of free throws and, Celeste Wood, another senior standout, hit a big 3-pointer with 2:26 to play to stretch the Hornet lead back to 12.
The Lady Hornets used aggressive drives to the basket in the first half to either score or draw fouls as they built their lead, but they got away from that in the second half.
“We tried to do that in the second half but when we didn’t get a couple of calls, I think we shied away from that plan until we got back to it more in the fourth quarter,” Warford said.
It was just a case of a strong defense overcoming a cold offense for the Lady Hornets as Hilldale forced 17 turnovers and pressured Central (10-4) into a horrendous shooting night going just 10-of-51 for the game.
“Making it tough on the opponents to score with the ball really helps you out when your offense sputters, so I think obviously defense is what won us this game tonight,” said Warford.
Boys:
Hilldale 61, Okmulgee 55
With two starters out with injury and several players in quarantine, Hilldale coach Scott Hensley was forced to bring up some freshmen from the junior varsity to add some depth but it was one of the steady starters who carried the day for the Hornets in the victory.
Evan Smith was a one-man gang as he poured in 37 points to garner game-high scoring honors. Smith was a thorn in the Bulldogs side driving to the basket for points and hitting five treys from the outside as well.
“Evan has been steady for us all season long,” said Hensley. “Getting that many points is sometimes easy when you’re winning in a blowout, but when you’re in a close game and you need every one of those points, it takes a lot of guts to knock them down. These guys we’re playing now are all juniors and sophomores and they’re getting a world of experience.”
Okmulgee grabbed the lead early in the game on the strength of three treys by Braden Williams and held on to it until the Hornets tied it at 17-all with 3:25 left in the first half. And it remained close until the Hornets went on a 10-5 run to grab a 39-31 advantage late in the third quarter.
As the fourth quarter started Hilldale (9-7) open the lead to 10 at 48-38 but the Bulldogs scored six straight to cut the lead to four. A Smith basket with 2:26 left made it a 57-51 Hilldale but Malachi Simmons hit a pair of baskets for Okmulgee to make it 57-55 with 1:44 left.
However, those would be the last points for the Bulldogs as Smith and Jax Whittiker, who had a career high 10 points, hit baskets in the final minute to ice the win for the Hornets.
Okmulgee (1-9) had three players in double figures with LaPatrick Vain leading with 14 points.
As it stands now, Hilldale’s next two opponents, Locust Grove and Catoosa are both quarantine casualties so Hilldale’s next scheduled game and the regular season finale will be at Wagoner next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.