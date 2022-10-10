Moving on from Poteau, Hilldale will also move on with its backup quarterback for at least another week.
Sophomore Mason Pickering’s debut as a varsity starter behind center was a baptism by fire with the four-time champion of District 4A-4 and now No. 2 ranked Poteau Pirates, which handed the Hornets a 30-7 loss last week.
This week, it’s a Sallisaw Black Diamonds team that has allowed no less than 30 points a game in being winless after six contests. This one kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It should be a game that opens back up the run game that Poteau loaded the box up against. Few would have thought running back Eric Virgil would hit his per-game average last week of 224.6 yards against that defense, but the Pirates held him to just 54 yards. Pickering himself had 66 on nine carries, including a 42-yard carry that helped lead to Hilldale’s only touchdown, which he threw to Logan Harper covering 32 yards.
Pickering finished 7-of-16 for 80 yards and was intercepted on his final throw of the game.
“He had a couple of good balls but basically he’s just got to make those easy throws that will move the chains and be the guy who leads the offense,” Blevins said.
Those throws will likely be easier the more effective Virgil is against a lesser physical opponent.
“They won that battle on both sides of the football last week,” said Blevins, “But after their first three drives and tweaking some alignments, we settled in on defense and I thought we played a lot better. That’s what we have to do from here out, game by game, is just learn from each game and get better, better offensively, defensively, special teams, all of it.”
While starting quarterback Caynen David will remain out, another ankle issue is that of Dejay Pierce, who was helped off the field last week and was getting further medical evaluation on Monday.
The Hornets (4-2, 2-1) are back home next week against Broken Bow, who remains unbeaten in 4A-4 play.
