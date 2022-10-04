Hilldale head coach David Blevins took over the Hornets’ defense this year with a primary focus — stop the run.
If you’re going to break into the District 4A-4 penthouse, you have no other choice. Because, to stop Poteau means to stop the run game coming out of the wing-T of the Pirates.
That’s the four-time district champion Pirates. The owner of 30 consecutive district wins Pirates.
The team that has won four straight against Hilldale, including last year’s 46-16 win at Hilldale behind 362 rushing yards.
Both clubs head into Friday’s contest at Poteau with 4-1 season and 2-0 district marks.
“We wanted more meat up front,” said Blevins. “We’ll know more about how we’ve progressed after this week. It’s a big test for us. Where we want to be is where Poteau’s at.”
They got a sampling of the wing T last week in the 24-16 win over Ada, but the Cougars would spread and throw more often.
“Poteau just gets into the wing-T or single wing and stays there,” Blevins said. “It’s all they’ve done (under Pirates head coach Greg Werner) and they’re well-coached and play well within it.”
Werner, of course, left to return to Poteau after a season at Hilldale in 2018. He actually came to Hilldale after leaving the Pirates for a short stint in Arkansas.
Dax Collins has been the most productive of Werner’s current stable of backs. The junior has rushed for 682 yards on 64 carries and scored six times. He had 1,129 yards a year ago, second on the team, behind Todd Mattox, who had 190 and three touchdowns against Hilldale. Mattox is graduated. Collins had a 66-yard touchdown run last year.
Air Force commit Evan Keefe (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) and Kayden Shoals (5-7, 265) were up front for Hilldale a year ago but both are stronger thanks to off-season work. Missing is the school-record holder in sacks from last year in Cason Albin but Wyatt Branscum is plugged at that spot on one end. He’s similar in frame to Albin at 6-1, 204.
Seasoning and strength-wise, the Hornets could have an advantage this time in the trenches in overall size and experience. Will Restine at 6-3, 285 and a senior is the only Poteau returnee up front.
But it’s still about containment.
“They’ll try to overpower you by getting the numbers advantage on one side,” said Blevins. “We have to make sure we’re lined up correctly.”
On the next level, Logan Harper is in his first season as a starter at linebacker for the Hornets. He spelled the graduated Rylan Nail some a year ago.
Coming off a heel injury against Claremore that caused him to sit out against Stilwell, he had a sack, 11 tackles, and an interception last week against Ada and was the team’s Defensive Player of the Week.
He got a look from a distance last year. He’s got a closer look now.
“They’re very polished, they rarely make mistakes. They’re strong, fast, and the guards are a little smaller than the rest but other than them they’ve got good size,” he said. “We’ve got to be the more physical team.”
And on the outside, Harper’s job is to force the action back inside.
“I’ll have more help on the outside from the safety (Jace Walker) on my side,” Harper said. “They won’t do much passing so you can bring your safeties down.”
It’s a win he and his teammates are hungry for.
“We’re always talking about Poteau,” he said. “Even back in junior high. We lost two of three to them there. It’s the only team that beat us.”
The Hornets must either throw the ball — Metro Christian did it with success in beating the Pirates in non-district — or find a way to make running back Eric Virgil more effective than he was last year when he was held to 60 yards on 19 carries against the Pirates. He scored once.
Virgil comes into the game with 1,123 yards, averaging 9.6 per carry, and has 16 touchdowns.
“They return a lot of experience on defense,” Blevins said. “We’ll have to do some things to create advantages for us. In a stacked box we’re used to getting, you’ve got five linemen blocking eight.”
Kickoff on Friday is 7 p.m.
