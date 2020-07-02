When a team accustomed to playing football through Thanksgiving stumbles to 4-6, there’s usually an array of issues that cause it.
For Hilldale, an offensive line lacking in experience and subsequently, poised leadership ranks up there at the top of the causes.
That should change in 2020.
“I know Hilldale traditionally has hung its hat on offensive line play, and I think we’re back,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins, himself a one-time Hornet in the trenches.
If so, part of that will be on guard Jay Stroble, who took the leadership part to heart first by shedding 70 pounds over six months of what was a 6-foot-3, 350-pound frame this spring, that after breaking his femur at the end of the 2018 season and not getting cleared to play until week three last year.
“Seeing everything go wrong, it kind of helps you learn to make everything go right,” said Stroble at practice this week.”
His hand-held 5.6 seconds test in the 40-yard dash comes from the off-season work to shed fat and build muscle.
“He wasn’t released to be tested last year, but if he’d run, he’d probably been 6.5 or 7.0, but you’re looking at a kid now who is in way better shape and stronger than he’s ever been,” said Blevins.
Stroble said it wasn’t any plan, just discipline.
“It was on accident to be completely honest,” Stroble said. “Working hard all off-season and cutting out unnecessary things from my diet like fast food and soda.”
The late start in 2019 hampered Stroble on the leadership issue.
“We had some seniors who played part of last year but hadn’t prior to then, and Devin (Brandt) and Jay were really our only experienced guys who you would expect to fill that role,” Blevins said. “But it’s hard to be that guy if you’re not in there from the start.”
Stroble doesn’t use that as an excuse.
“Our coaches were great. As a team we didn’t do our part and I try to blame myself before I blame anyone else,” he said.
Gabe Branchcomb, a senior tackle alongside Stroble who didn’t go out for football last year, was motivated to return by what he saw from a distance.
“To me as an outsider it seemed there was a lack of caring and people stepping up,” he said. “In Jay, it wasn’t so much him and what I see from him, now he’s clearly that kind of guy you need as a leader by far — his accountability, how he puts the team first. Before making someone else do something, he does it to show that it’s not just on them, it’s on everybody to come together. He’s an example.”
Blevins likes where the 5-10, 255 Branchcomb is despite missing a year.
“I thought he would be a lot further behind but I think that’s why (line coach Eric) Stout was like ‘we really got to get him out, he’s a heck of a player,’” Blevins said. “He and Jay are two of our better linemen. I think he understands football well mentally. He’s gone out there and done a great job.”
Branchcomb says he skipped his junior year to make money.
“I had a truck payment and other bills and was working at Rib Crib like 37-40 hours a week,” Branchcomb said. “I worked out my schedule and got my priorities straight. This is my senior year and I want to spend more time here with friends than I do making money.”
Junior Ryan Mattox (6-1, 185) at center and a pair of sophomores, Koby East (6-1, 300) at guard and Evan Keefe (6-3, 245) at tackle make up the rest of the line at the moment with Grayson Gaddy (5-11, 225), another sophomore, battling for a rotation spot.
“Keefe is going to be special,” Blevins said. “He’s just a 15-year-old.”
One player missing from that group is senior Watson Schiller, who like Stroble came back a transformed person, slimming from 240 at one point to what Blevins says is 190, prompting his move from the offensive trenches to fullback.
“His 40 was 4.68 so as trim as he is, we made that move,” Blevins said.
The head coach is confident in what he has left to work with.
“We weren’t where we needed to be a year ago, and that was my fault as a coach. This group, they’re not as heavy as they’ve been in the past with some of the better lines Hilldale has had but they can move or they’re getting where they need to be there. We’re young, but these guys got experience and they’re used to winning as a group since seventh grade.”
