It’s been a spring and summer full of pushing a competitive streak in a group that includes 20 seniors.
For that Hilldale group, their last hoorah begins Friday at LaFortune Park in Tulsa against Edison.
It’s the first full high school group to develop under Hilldale coach David Blevins, in his fourth season. And for nine returning starters on offense, by now, things can seem pretty routine — so much so that you have to spice things up in practice.
Like bringing out down markers when you’re going offense versus defense.
“That’s been good. Even with our scout teams, they want to compete and move the chains,” Blevins said. “We wanted something to add to practice and one of the guys on staff mentioned it. It’s been good for us.”
Hilldale faced in its two scrimmages Lincoln Christian, Beggs, Tahlequah and Grove. Lincoln Christian last week opened by spanking Holland Hall, 56-7 in a rematch of the last two state title games, both won by the latter.
So the Hornets would appear to be battle-ready for Class 5A Tulsa Edison, 3-7 a year ago after going 10-2 in 2019. In Edison, Hilldale will go for its 14th consecutive season-opening win.
“They’re a lot like Rogers which was our first-game last year and a team that almost beat our butt,” Blevins said. “They don’t have the quarterback Rogers had that was so fast, but this kid will beat you with his feet and arm.”
Macuric Demry did pretty good both ways for Rogers, rushing for 87 and throwing for 162. He led his team to a late score and had his team in a one-score game at the end, 28-20.
The Owls are led by Luke Parish, son of the head basketball coach. He threw for 1,247 yards last year and had four touchdowns rushing. Blevins notes another pair — nose guard Don Jones (6-2, 290, senior and defensive end Tom Krunk (6-4, 240, junior) — as potential factors in the game.
“(Jones) is really good but (Krunk) is long and athletic and looks D1,” Blevins said.
Hilldale’s defense will get back Lamarion Burton and Jace Walker in the secondary. Both were held out of last week’s action due to minor shoulder issues.
The Hornets will open against yet another Tulsa team next Friday, hosting Hale.
