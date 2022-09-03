TULSA — Hilldale wasted no time as it rock-n-rolled out the gates to rout Tulsa Edison 44-6 in its season opener Friday night at LaFortune Stadium.
Running back Eric Virgil scored three touchdowns on runs of 12, 44, and four, respectively, while racking up 188 yards on 19 carries.
Hilldale (1-0) took the ball on the first drive and scored with the first of Virgil’s TD’s with 9:34 left.
”He wants to prove a point this year. His goal is to be a D-I running back,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “We pulled him after the second drive of the second half and he was begging me to get back in there. He just wants to prove to everybody he can be a D-I running back.”
After the defense stuffed the Eagles (0-1) to a minus-seven yards, Hilldale struck again.
Taking over from their 48-yard line, the Hornets moved in six plays with quarterback Caynen David connecting with Aden Jenkins for an 11-yard TD to cap it off. A 25-yard run by Virgil set it up. The extra point came up short and it was 13-0 as the first quarter closed.
“I thought we came excited to play in the first quarter,” Blevins said. “We kind of fizzled offensively in the second half, but I guess you can’t score on them all (drives), but I would like too. But, I thought our kids played really hard. We were going at it every play. So I can’t be mad at that. We got to be in better shape. But I was proud of their effort.”
The Hornets built up their advantage to 23-0 by halftime after David scored on a one-yard sneal and kicker Cash Schiller added a 39-yard field goal.
Virgil got his second TD of the night on a 44-yard scamper through a hole up the middle and it was 30-0 with 9:31 left in the third quarter. He got his last at the 5:44 mark from four yards to make it 37-0.
Tulsa Edison got on the board when Luke Parrish hit Jeremiah Lazenby, his favorite receiver on the night, wide open for a 29-yard TD with 2:38 left in the third. The Eagles bobbled the snap on the extra point and tried to run it for two but were stopped.
At that point, the Hornets put in their reserves. D. J. Pierce scored the last TD on a nine-yarder early in the final period.
