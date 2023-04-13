Sometimes it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters most.
Hilldale found that out Thursday after committing four errors and allowing two unearned runs to Wagoner in the first inning before coming back to defeat the Bulldogs 8-4 at Hornet Field.
Hornets’ coach Nathan Frisby said the offense has bailed them out of many games this season.
“Offensively we’ve been pretty solid all year,” he said. “We’re 12-7 and I think there’s one game in there where you can say the offense didn’t play good. The offense did what they’ve been doing, honestly.”
The game started for Wagoner when Gabe Rodriguez reached on an infield single to second. After stealing second, Rodriguez came around to score when Aven Goodlin hit a grounder to third that Hilldale third baseman Asa Spradley threw over the head of first baseman Aden Jenkins.
Wagoner tacked on the second run of the frame when Trey Wood hit a grounder to third that Spradley again threw away, allowing Goodlin to score, putting the Bulldogs up 2-0 before Hilldale could swing a bat.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the third as Parker Ireland led off with a single up the middle and came home when Mason Pickering launched a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall to tie the score at 2-2.
Hilldale starting pitcher Chad Parks threw 28 pitches in the first inning but settled down and gained command of his off-speed pitches, striking out seven batters through four innings.
Parks said the coaches kept his confidence up.
“They basically said to keep my head in the game,” he said. “Keep throwing strikes — do my thing.”
In the bottom of the fourth is when the Hornets’ offense really took hold, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs on five hits to take a 6-2 lead.
Parks said having that support makes it easier to pitch.
“You get that cushion back to get tied up and we just keep on,” he said. “Keep on hitting, get up…it just gives me confidence.”
Wagoner, however did not lay down, cutting the deficit in half with two runs in the fifth on a two-run double by Kale Charboneau, only to see see Hilldale regain the four-run margin with two in the bottom of the frame.
Wagoner coach Johnny Hutchens said there were too many missed opportunities that need up being the difference.
“We came out and got on top, then I think we kind of rested on that and it came back to bite us,” he said. “We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities. The young man that pitched against us had a good curveball and gave us trouble all day.”
For the game, Parks went the distance, giving up five hits and striking out 11 batters. Canyon David and Parker Ireland led the way for Hilldale at the plate, each going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
