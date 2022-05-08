PRYOR — “We were just down to the bottom of the tank.”
That sums up the dilemma that Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby found himself in Sunday as he went into the rubber game of the Class 4A regional here having used six pitchers in Saturday’s two wins that kept the Hornets’ hopes alive for a state baseball berth.
So the call went out to freshman Mason Pickering, who had tossed just five innings all season. And while Pickering limited Pryor to just three hits over 4 1/3 innings, control problems proved his undoing and Hilldale fell to the Tigers 12-2 in a run-rule affair that ended the Hornets’ season at 22-15.
“He hasn’t pitched much, and he was probably a little beat after catching four games over the last two days,” said Frisby. “We knew he would go out and compete and he did. He gave us a chance.”
Hilldale started quick. Caynen David led off with a hit, went to third on a hit by Pickering and scored on a wild pitch.
With two outs in the home half of the inning, Pryor used a walk and a hit batter sandwiched around a base hit to load the bases and Blake Raglin drove in a pair of runs with a hit to put the Tigers on top. Raglin, who went the distance on the mound for Pryor, had two hits and four RBIs on the day.
Hilldale tied it in the second as Isiah Patterson reached on a fielders’ choice and scored on a double by Joey Myers.
Pryor got one run in the third to take the lead for good and then broke the game open in the fourth with six runs. Pickering gave up a walk and hit two batters to go along with four Tiger hits, with Josh Gore and Ty Conseen each knocking in two runs. Pickering gave way to Rylan Nail having given up seven runs while walking three and hitting four batters.
Offensively the Hornets hit the ball hard — but for the most part right at the Tiger fielders.
“Going in we knew we needed to hit and score runs and we hit some balls hard but they just couldn’t find some holes,” said Frisby. “I thought we hit the ball harder than they did the first four or five innings.”
The Tigers added five runs against Nail with the help of four walks and three hit batters in two innings.
The loss marked the end of road for three Hilldale seniors in Kielton Siedlik, Evan Smith and Nail, and a tearful Siedlik summed it up for all of the seniors.
“Going through the years as a player you never really think this moment will come,” he said. “You play a game and look forward to the next one and you don’t have any worries because you know the next one’s coming.
“But when the end does come, it really hurts. Probably the highlight on my years here has just been being around the guys. I consider them all family and it will be hard leaving them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.