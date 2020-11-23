Conventional wisdom on two-point conversions with the game on the line down one says you go for two on the road and and the tie at home.
That came up as Hilldale head coach David Blevins had a talk with his dad and earliest tutor on the game of football, Clayton Blevins, about the play that saved Hilldale’s season Friday night.
“He mentioned that to me,” Blevins said, chilling at his son’s soccer game a day after the 43-42 Class 4A playoff win over Grove. “And I was like ‘yeah, we gave up 35 points in the second half.’ So rules change sometimes.”
From Blevins’ vantage point, the version of the swinging gate formation had running back Eric Virgil as the lone setback off the nearside hash with six on the line, and Brayson Lawson in the middle of the field with Rylan Nail lined up to snap the ball and Dylan Walker lined up behind Lawson. At the last moment, Koby East and Jay Stroble, lined up on the right side of the line behind Virgil, made a late shift and caught Grove in a five on four situation in the middle. Grove reacted too late as Lawson took the snap and the three-on three up front made the push, with Walker giving Lawson a final push from behind in the scrum for the go-ahead points with 7.1 left.
A botched return off a series of laterals ran out the clock and put Hilldale into Friday’s home quarterfinal against Cushing.
Hilldale lined up to go for two with 1:25 to play just after Jaden McWilliams’ 2-yard dive off the heavy set and got a look at the potential matchup numbers before Grove made a late shift. Blevins took a timeout and got the tie on Jaxson Whittiker’s kick.
Grove took two plays from scrimmage to go, Kadian Forbis going 63 yards to the 3, then carrying the rest of the way one play later and took just 19 seconds to regain the lead, 42-35.
The shift didn’t happen the second time.
They might not have gotten to that point had it not been for Grove giving up the quarterback run and guarding a mid-range or deep pass. Johnnie Durossette did most of that. Lawson took a pitch from Lamarion Burton on a pooch kick at the 20, kept his balance after contact at the 30 and returned it to midfield. Hilldale had two timeouts. Durossette hit Isom Smith for a short gain, then carried for 22 yards to the Grove 23. He then went for 13, and after a 5-yard penalty pushed it closer, took it in from the 5.
“They started dropping (line)backers and Johnnie took advantage of it,” Blevins said.
Grove had a touchdown denied on a close call on a reception at the goal line in the first half. The ball was stripped and the Hornets recovered.
“On film all we could tell is he was close to the goal but couldn’t make out whether he crossed the goal line,” Blevins said. “Based on that view, I couldn’t even imagine doing (the call) live. It was tough.”
But in the end, the No. 6 Hornets (11-1) find themselves a win away from their first-ever semifinal trip. Unranked Cushing (8-3) defeated No. 2 Weatherford 34-30 and will travel here Friday night. The winner gets either No. 1 Wagoner or No. 4 Tuttle.
Hilldale is 0-7 in quarterfinal appearances, but all but one of those has been out west. This is the first time the Hornets have hosted three consecutive playoff games, something made possible by the play-in round that allowed every team to the postseason.
Cushing beat Bethany in the play-in round, 41-17 as Hilldale beat Miami 42-0. The Tigers got a break last week early when Weatherford’s Ethan Towns, a defensive end commit to Oklahoma, went out early with an ankle injury.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday.
