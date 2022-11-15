Hilldale has no direct familiarity with Elk City, its Class 4A quarterfinal opponent.
It’s the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
But the No. 9 Hornets (9-2) are quite familiar with the flexbone and wing-T type mix they’ll see on offense from the No. 2 Elks (10-1).
They’ve seen it from Poteau the past five years, and each time, it’s gotten in the way of a District 4A-4 championship.
In fact, it’s what sends the Hornets on this four-hour, 10-minute odyssey, much of it way west on Interstate 40. The Hornets’ placing in the bracket fell the way it did due to what became a two-way tiebreaker between the Pirates and the Hornets, and the 30-7 loss in week 6 kept Hilldale from hosting a quarterfinal — in this case it would have been Clinton.
That’s all water under the bridge now.
While Poteau has given the Hornets the most lessons within this scheme, Ada also used it with a backup quarterback in week 4. Hilldale won that 24-16.
That’s the desired outcome the Hornets hope will precede a long bus ride back.
“It’s all about trying to outnumber you and running that way,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “”They use that offense as their best defense. They try to limit your plays.”
The flexbone will show a line up with a full-house backfield but set two off on the wing, while the wing-T lines one up more as a tailback.
At Elk City, it’s produced 3,118 yards rushing with just 584 through the air.
Blevins calls 5-foot-10, 225-pound senior fullback Levy Owens, with 1,046 yards, a difference-maker in the sets.
“We haven’t played anyone with a big fullback like him,” Blevins said. “He’s a man.”
Blevins noted that another distinction with the Elks and the Pirates is in overall size up front. Tackle Logan Trevino (6-2, 290) is such an example for Elk City.
Defensive lineman Evan Keefe notices something else.
“The center (Holden Dixon) usually gets in a four-point stance which is something I haven’t seen this year. He’ll come off the ball a lot faster in that four-point stance because he’s got a lot of weight in front of him,” Keefe said.
It’s a difficult scheme for a scout team to simulate during the week. The key for a defense is to stay gap-sound and not overplay. So it’s as much mental as anything.
Middle linebacker Aden Jenkins said the Hornets are in good shape in that respect. He said he sees the right mindset in practice this week, and part of that comes from how they finished, rather than started, the Poteau game. The Pirates jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on three possessions, and Hilldale’s counter had to come with an offense that had its backup quarterback in his first start.
The defense stiffened, though, and Poteau had just one other touchdown the remainder of the contest.
“We wanted to beat them so bad we just lost our mind,” said Jenkins about the early avalanche. “Too worried about winning the play.”
Which as the outcomes of each play piled up quickly, so did the points.
“Right now everyone has their heads on straight,” said Jenkins. “We’ve got to stay that way. We settled in in that game and played pretty good. We did a good job with it against Ada. So we know (Elk City is) beatable in what they run.”
Blevins added clarity.
“It’s about 48 minutes of football,” he said.
And four-plus hours getting there, then doing it all the other direction going home.
“It’s one of the best parts of the game experience, just hanging out with everyone,” said Keefe of the bus trip.
“I mean, we’re used to long bus rides,” said Jenkins, noting the frequent district trips to Broken Bow, and this year, to Madill. “Just having fun with the guys, taking advantage of those times while you can because there’’s just so many of them. Sometimes you take naps, listen to music, or polish up on film if you need to. I like them. They don’t bother me at all.”
One bus-ride tradition, both players mentioned, is collectively singing Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” as they roll into the parking lot back home. The song doesn’t quite scream of football victories — the first line goes “Same bed, but it feels just a little bit bigger now,” then turns to a love lost.
For the Hornets, perhaps there’s a cryptic message — a hope that the bed they go to getting home from the game is a place they start dreaming of a semifinal matchup next week and thus, not the final time they sing the song in 2022.
No. 1 Cushing or No. 6 Blanchard will await the winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.