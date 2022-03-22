It wasn’t beach-like weather in the mid 60s the Hornets enjoyed on the Alabama coast in four games over spring break. Back home again, temps dipping into the low 40s and a 15-mph crosswind were on the menu.
But enough heat was in the Hilldale bats to strike big twice in a pair of five-run innings, and short-sleeved right-hander Kielton Siedlik was warm enough on the mound in a 10-0 run-rule win Tuesday evening.
Siedlik, whose last outing at home resulted in a five-inning no-hitter on March 7, gave up a one-out single to left to Caleb Sparks in the first, the hardest hit off him the whole evening, while having his pitch examined by the radar gun of Connors State coach Perry Keith.
Dylan Graham, leading off the fourth, hit a bouncer up the middle that just escaped reach of both shortstop Evan Smith and second baseman Austin Fletcher. Siedlik hit Hayden Coker, then a wild pitch put both baserunners in scoring position.
But at that point, Siedlik struck out Meier, picked off Coker at second with Smith covering, and fanned Lane Steward for his 10th strikeout of the contest at that point.
He extended that to 13 with only an infield single by Bryson Smith spoiling the fifth, to end the contest.
“I love the cold,” Siedlik said after the game, still minus a jacket. “I think I feel a little warmer than everyone else.”
He topped out at 80 mph.
“I knew my slider was good all night. My first inning is usually my roughest. I got into my head a little too much in the fourth but it was all good,” he said.
Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby saw him come out of indoor facility where he had warmed up short-sleeved and observed he stayed that way despite the chill.
“You can tell these guys something until you’re blue in the face sometimes, so you learn there’s certain battles you pick,” Frisby said with a laugh. “That wasn’t one of them.”:
The game followed a rainout on Monday. The Hornets, now 10-1, 5-0 in District 4A-6, were to travel to Tecumseh (2-10, 1-4) for Tuesday’s contest, but Hilldale’s infield was tarped and in better shape of the two, so the site was reversed.
Mason Pickering and Chandler Wood had RBI singles in the first, then Aden Jenkins cleared the right fielder for a three-run double for a five-run first, all off Graham, the Tecumseh starting moundsman.
While Graham had trouble at the plate, his pickoff ability worked wonders in the second. After Evan Smith reached base on a walk and Fletcher on a single to right, both were wiped off the bases with Graham’s pickoff tosses to first baseman Coker. It helped the Savages prevent further damage as Pickering’s groundout ended that frame.
In the Hornet third, after a pair of walks sandwiched a single to left by Chandler Wood, Joey Myers launched a ball into the right field corner, scoring two and leaving Jenkins, who with Cole Leach drew the walks, at third. Smith then doubled to left, bringing Jenkins and Myers home, making it 9-0 and spelling the end of Graham’s mound stay to make way for Steward coming in from right field. Hilldale would add another run on Pickering’s groundout pushing Smith home, to position itself for a run-rule.
Smith and Wood were 2-for-3. Jenkins was walked twice after his rope in the first gave him a team-best three RBIs.
Siedlik, working five full and tossing 72 pitches, won’t be available for Thursday’s non-district game at rival Fort Gibson. Frisby said he wanted to have him ready for next week’s key district battle with Bristow, who entered the day 7-1 and 3-1 in District 4A-6.
“So I threw him today,” Frisby said. “This was a district game, Monday is a bigger district game. I didn’t want to mess around and take a chance and I wanted him ready on Monday. As much as I’d like to beat Fort Gibson, it doesn’t count as much as these two do.”
